Buffalo Bills Signing Ex-USC CB Olaijah Griffin to 'Futures Deal'

Griffin spent three seasons playing for the USC Trojans before entering the 2021 NFL Draft.

The Buffalo Bills are signing former USC cornerback Olaijah Griffin to a two-year contract 'futures deal', according to a report from NFL insider Mike Garafolo.

Griffin spent the past season on Buffalo’s practice squad, after finishing the 2021 NFL Draft as an UDFA.

"I have a big chip on my shoulder because my dream was to make it to the NFL, but my dream was also to hear my name being called," Griffin said after the draft. "Now I have to show why I deserve to be here."

247Sports writes: "As a futures deal, the contract will not take effect until the league’s new year. Once the contract commences, however, Griffin will be a member of Buffalo’s active roster."

Griffin is the son of rapper and producer Warren G. He spent three seasons with the USC Trojans before foregoing his final two years of collegiate eligibility.

