Skip to main content
JuJu Smith-Schuster Squashes Jackson Mahomes TikTok Speculation

JuJu Smith-Schuster Squashes Jackson Mahomes TikTok Speculation

Smith-Schuster: “Nah. That is not happening."

Smith-Schuster: “Nah. That is not happening."

The Kansas City Chiefs signed NFL free agent wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to a one-year contract worth $10.75 million in 2022. Smith-Schuster previously spent five seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and recorded 323 receptions for 3,855 yards and 26 touchdowns.

During an Instagram live with NFL Network’s Taylor Bisciotti, Smith-Schuster was asked if he plans on collaborating with quarterback Patrick Mahomes brother, Jackson Mahomes on TikTok.

Smith-Schuster quickly shut down any rumors, and redirected the conversation back to his football career.

“Nah. That is not happening," the NFL wideout said. "I'm putting that out there right now, I'm not making no TikToks."

Smith-Schuster also got candid about his decision to sign with Kansas City over Pittsburgh.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

“Going with the Steelers and what they offered me, it wasn’t what I wasn’t looking for,” Smith-Schuster told Bisciotti.

“I needed to go somewhere where I’m able to play that one year, just play and ball. And, so, the Chiefs were the best fit for me. So I took the opportunity. Last year I stayed because I wanted to play with Ben (Roethlisberger) and play with my guys one more year, trying to make a run for it. We fell short. Injuries actually happen. Being able to come back to a team that wants me twice in back-to-back years of free agency shows a lot.”

The 25-year old was drafted at pick No. 62 overall by the Steelers in the 2017 NFL Draft. He played collegiately at USC.

-----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook

Screen Shot 2022-03-28 at 9.54.38 AM
TROJANS IN THE PROS

NFL RB Ronald Jones Reveals Why He Signed With Kansas City Chiefs

By Claudette Montana Pattison56 minutes ago
USATSI_8124587
Football

Lincoln Riley Shares Heartfelt Message Following USC Coach Dave Nichol's Passing

By All Trojans Staff18 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-03-25 at 11.51.46 AM
Football

USC DL Coach Shaun Nua Talks Korey Foreman: 'Very Gifted, But...'

By All Trojans StaffMar 25, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-03-25 at 10.33.37 AM
Football

USC's Alex Grinch Talks Developing Defense: 'Long Way To Go'

By Claudette Montana PattisonMar 25, 2022
USATSI_10504644
Football

Insider Hints 'USC Player' Entering Transfer Portal Soon

By All Trojans StaffMar 24, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-03-24 at 4.25.34 PM
Football

USC QB Miller Moss Speaks On Relationship With Caleb Williams

By Talia MassiMar 24, 2022
USATSI_17809118
Football

NFL Draft: Matt Leinart Makes Jaw-Dropping Prediction for USC WR Drake London

By All Trojans StaffMar 24, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-03-23 at 12.02.47 PM
Football

USC Head Coach Lincoln Riley Shares Run Game Philosophy

By Claudette Montana PattisonMar 23, 2022