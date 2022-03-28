JuJu Smith-Schuster Squashes Jackson Mahomes TikTok Speculation

The Kansas City Chiefs signed NFL free agent wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to a one-year contract worth $10.75 million in 2022. Smith-Schuster previously spent five seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, and recorded 323 receptions for 3,855 yards and 26 touchdowns.

During an Instagram live with NFL Network’s Taylor Bisciotti, Smith-Schuster was asked if he plans on collaborating with quarterback Patrick Mahomes brother, Jackson Mahomes on TikTok.

Smith-Schuster quickly shut down any rumors, and redirected the conversation back to his football career.

“Nah. That is not happening," the NFL wideout said. "I'm putting that out there right now, I'm not making no TikToks."

Smith-Schuster also got candid about his decision to sign with Kansas City over Pittsburgh.

“Going with the Steelers and what they offered me, it wasn’t what I wasn’t looking for,” Smith-Schuster told Bisciotti.

“I needed to go somewhere where I’m able to play that one year, just play and ball. And, so, the Chiefs were the best fit for me. So I took the opportunity. Last year I stayed because I wanted to play with Ben (Roethlisberger) and play with my guys one more year, trying to make a run for it. We fell short. Injuries actually happen. Being able to come back to a team that wants me twice in back-to-back years of free agency shows a lot.”

The 25-year old was drafted at pick No. 62 overall by the Steelers in the 2017 NFL Draft. He played collegiately at USC.

