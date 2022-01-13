Skip to main content
JuJu Smith-Schuster Returns To Practice With Pittsburgh Steelers

JuJu Smith-Schuster Returns To Practice With Pittsburgh Steelers

Smith-Schuster returned to practice on Thursday after being placed on the Reserve/Injured List on Oct. 16.

Smith-Schuster returned to practice on Thursday after being placed on the Reserve/Injured List on Oct. 16.

Former USC wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster returned to practice on Thursday after being placed on the Reserve/Injured List [Oct. 16] with a shoulder injury. Smith-Schuster sustained the injury in Week 5 against the Denver Broncos. He underwent surgery shortly after.

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

"Blessed to have had a successful surgery this morning," said the TikTok star following the procedure.

"There's no other way to say it, but I'm heartbroken that I'm going to be out the rest of the season. It kills me to have worked had all year to help our team on the field and now have my season cut short five weeks in. I'll do everything in my power to recover and I'll put in another full offseason of work next year to perform to the best of my abilities next season."

Recommended Articles

Prior to his injury, Smith-Schuster tallied 15 receptions for 129 yards with zero receiving touchdowns. He had three carries for nine yards and one rushing touchdown.

The former USC Trojan remains on the Reserve/Injured List and the Steelers have a 21-day window to activate him to the 53-man roster. Pittsburgh has until Saturday at 4 p.m. eastern to activate Smith-Schuster for Sunday's Wildcard game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

----

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook

USATSI_17121979
TROJANS IN THE PROS

Steelers Reveal Encouraging Update On WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

58 seconds ago
USATSI_17484654
Football

Experts Unanimously Predict Caleb Williams Future College

16 hours ago
USATSI_17247681
Football

Report: Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss Showing Interest In USC QB Jaxson Dart

20 hours ago
USATSI_6783084
Football

WVU Hires Former USC Offensive Coordinator Graham Harrell

22 hours ago
USATSI_17480507
TROJANS IN THE PROS

NFL QB Sam Darnold Breaks Silence On 2021 Season: 'I'm Not Playing Good Enough'

Jan 11, 2022
USATSI_17295277
Football

Insider Reveals Interesting Development With Jaxson Dart, USC & Transfer Portal

Jan 11, 2022
USATSI_13989117
Football

Report Reveals Why USC TE Michael Trigg Entered NCAA Transfer Portal

Jan 11, 2022
USATSI_17112623
Football

USC Football Players Share Honest Reactions To Jaxson Dart News

Jan 10, 2022