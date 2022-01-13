Steelers Reveal Encouraging Update On WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Former USC wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster returned to practice on Thursday after being placed on the Reserve/Injured List [Oct. 16] with a shoulder injury. Smith-Schuster sustained the injury in Week 5 against the Denver Broncos. He underwent surgery shortly after.

"Blessed to have had a successful surgery this morning," said the TikTok star following the procedure.

"There's no other way to say it, but I'm heartbroken that I'm going to be out the rest of the season. It kills me to have worked had all year to help our team on the field and now have my season cut short five weeks in. I'll do everything in my power to recover and I'll put in another full offseason of work next year to perform to the best of my abilities next season."

Prior to his injury, Smith-Schuster tallied 15 receptions for 129 yards with zero receiving touchdowns. He had three carries for nine yards and one rushing touchdown.

The former USC Trojan remains on the Reserve/Injured List and the Steelers have a 21-day window to activate him to the 53-man roster. Pittsburgh has until Saturday at 4 p.m. eastern to activate Smith-Schuster for Sunday's Wildcard game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

