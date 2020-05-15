AllUtes
MBB: According to reports, Utah saying bye to Both Gach

Ryan Kostecka

When Both Gach entered his name into the NBA draft in early April, it was widely assumed that the sophomore guard was going to withdraw his name and return to the Utes for the upcoming season.

According to a report by basketball analyst Jeff Goodman, Gach has yet to make up his mind regarding the withdrawal of his name from the draft. But he has made up his mind up on one other thing, and that is if he decides to return to college basketball it won't be to suit up for the Utes.

It really shouldn't come as much of a surprise to hear about Gach's wishes to transfer considering the rumors of his unhappiness started more than a year ago. Those rumors picked up steam this season when he was moved to an off-guard position rather playing the point guard role, which is where Gach is expected to play as a pro but freshman Rylan Jones started and thrived this past season.

Even then, Gach started 25 games this past year, averaging 10.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 30.4 minutes of action. He was named the Pac-12 player of the week at the end of the conference season when he scored a career-high 28 points in leading the Utes to an upset victory over Colorado in the regular season finale.

USATSI_14139109_168386753_lowres
Feb 29, 2020; Berkeley, California, USA; Utah Utes guard Both Gach (11) during the second half against the California Golden Bears at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Cody Glenn-USA TODAY Sports.

Head coach Larry Krystkowiak issued a statement last night following the news breaking...

“We have been very supportive of Both entering the NBA Draft to obtain valuable evaluations from team personnel these past two months so this comes as a surprise to myself and our staff after learning of Both’s intentions to transfer.

Although the decision by Both to leave was not something we had planned or hoped for, our program continues to move forward with our players who are driven and excited to be a part of our Utah Basketball family.

Sometimes one’s individual desires and goals don’t always align with the program they are a part of. However, our focus is and continues to be the players who are fully committed to our program, including our incoming recruiting class.”

Gach is now the second Ute to leave the program this year, following the earlier departure of center Matt Van Komen, who is leaving for St. Mary's.

