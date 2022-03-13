Amidst program struggles, former Runnin' Utes are thriving at the NBA level

With the college basketball season coming to an end for the Runnin’ Utes, it is worth paying a bit more attention to some of the former players from the program.

Delon Wright, Jakob Poeltl, and Kyle Kuzma are several of the most notable recent talents and all three are now having success in the NBA. Kuzma and Poeltl are especially thriving in their roles with the Wizards and Spurs, while Wright is a valuable backup to Trae Young on the Hawks. All three players came to Utah from vastly different backgrounds but all left through the same way, as NBA First Round draft picks.

As the most recent of the trio, memories are still fresh of Kyle Kuzma and his rapid rise up draft boards to be taken by the LA Lakers. “Kuz” has frequently proven his doubters wrong, even among his own fans who did not believe he should leave school early. After winning an NBA Title in LA, Kuzma was shipped to Washington in the Russell Westbrook deal. Somewhat forgotten in LA, Kuzma has flourished as a Wizard. He has averaged 22.3 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game over the past month after Bradley Beal went out with an injury. The 6’10” SF has shooting splits of 46/34/71 and has become the type of player that you could see becoming an All-Star at some point in his career.

The biggest surprise to Utah fans has been Kuzma’s rise as an outside shooter. Kuz has also made waves as someone willing to take fashion risks, for better and for worse. After averaging only three 3-pointers per game in his last college season, Kuz now averages double that at six per game. He’s also increased his make percentage as his attempts have risen.

The rise of Jakob Poeltl has been one of the most impactful under-the-radar stories of this NBA season. After leading the Runnin’ Utes to two of their most successful recent seasons, Poeltl was a lottery pick in Toronto but did little more than flash some promise. The player that Utah fans watched dominate Duke in Madison Square Garden and carry the college team to a PAC-12 title game appearance was relegated to bench duty as an NBA newcomer.

However, a trade to San Antonio has been just the catalyst that he needed to thrive. Over the past month, the former Utah center boasts averages of 15.2 points, 9.6 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.7 blocks per game. As his role has increased, Jakob has met the challenge, and is now one of the cornerstones of the Spurs rebuilding effort. As Jazz fans know, centers are largely overlooked in the modern NBA. Poeltl is still young and is quickly rising to the level of a top-10 NBA center by controlling the game on both ends of the court.

Arguably the most important player of Larry Krystkowiak’s tenure, Delon Wright came to Utah from the JUCO ranks and promptly elevated the squad to a Sweet Sixteen. As Utah’s most recent All-American, Wright and his Runnin’ Utes were a couple of horrible foul calls away from an Elite Eight and possible National Title run. Expectations were high for the Cousy Award winner when the Raptors drafted him in the first round as a backup to All-Star Kyle Lowry. Delon’s NBA career has had many high points but also a lot of frustration as he continues to have backup roles to NBA superstars. Delon is currently with the Atlanta Hawks and playing behind Trae Young. He makes the most of his opportunities and Utah fans everywhere hope that he will soon get a shot at a starting role.

Even though the current iteration of Utah Basketball is underperforming expectations, it is still as clear as ever that Utah is the premiere college basketball program in the state of Utah. Three recent first round picks and the most recent NCAA Tournament win in the state prove that. Kuzma, Poeltl, and Wright are local legends that are making the fanbase proud as burgeoning NBA stars. They have established a legacy of success that current and future Utes can aspire to.