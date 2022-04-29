Skip to main content
BREAKING: BYU transfer Gavin Baxter commits to Utah

After a disappointing 2021 season, Utah Basketball has had a busy offseason, recently adding BYU transfer Gavin Baxter to their roster.

Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Brigham Young Cougars forward Gavin Baxter (51) reacts to his dunk in the second half against the Utah Utes at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports.

After a disappointing 2021 season, Utah Basketball has had a busy offseason, recently adding BYU transfer Gavin Baxter to their roster.

On Friday afternoon, Gavin Baxter, former BYU Small Forward, announced his commitment to the University of Utah as a walk-on.

Baxter, a 6’9”, 228-lb senior, was a promising star coming out of high school, where ESPN named him the No. 5 recruit out of Utah and No. 21 among small forwards nationally. A torn labrum and multiple torn ACLs, however, slowed his college career significantly.

In seven games played last season, Baxter averaged 7.6 points and three rebounds, while averaging less than 14 minutes a game because of his injuries.

Baxter hopes for a fresh start and better health at the University of Utah as he heads into his last year of NCAA eligibility.

Originally from Provo, Utah, Baxter attended Timpview High School. He averaged 15.7 points and 6.4 rebounds in his senior year, where he led Timpview to the 4A state title game.

He is the son of former BYU basketball player Kurt Baxter and former BYU All-American track runner Angela Baxter. His sister, Lauren, also ran track at BYU.

Baxter’s best game last season came against the Utes in a 75-64 Nov. 27 victory for his Cougars. He had season-highs in both points and minutes played in the game, with 14 and 21, respectively.

