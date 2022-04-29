BREAKING: BYU transfer Gavin Baxter commits to Utah

On Friday afternoon, Gavin Baxter, former BYU Small Forward, announced his commitment to the University of Utah as a walk-on.

Baxter, a 6’9”, 228-lb senior, was a promising star coming out of high school, where ESPN named him the No. 5 recruit out of Utah and No. 21 among small forwards nationally. A torn labrum and multiple torn ACLs, however, slowed his college career significantly.

In seven games played last season, Baxter averaged 7.6 points and three rebounds, while averaging less than 14 minutes a game because of his injuries.

Baxter hopes for a fresh start and better health at the University of Utah as he heads into his last year of NCAA eligibility.

Originally from Provo, Utah, Baxter attended Timpview High School. He averaged 15.7 points and 6.4 rebounds in his senior year, where he led Timpview to the 4A state title game.

He is the son of former BYU basketball player Kurt Baxter and former BYU All-American track runner Angela Baxter. His sister, Lauren, also ran track at BYU.

Baxter’s best game last season came against the Utes in a 75-64 Nov. 27 victory for his Cougars. He had season-highs in both points and minutes played in the game, with 14 and 21, respectively.

