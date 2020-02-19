FB: Utah announces home-and-home with LSU

Utah is heading to the deep south.

Announced on Feb. 17, Utah and defending national champion LSU have reached an agreement to play a home-and-home series during the 2031 and 2032 seasons.

Utah will play host in the first game of the series when the LSU travels to Salt Lake City to for a game on Saturday, Sept. 6 — which could serve as the season-openers for both schools.

The following season, Utah heads to the south when it will play the host Tigers in Death Valley in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Game day is set for Saturday, Sept. 11 and should be played during the second week of the season.

"Our aspirations to continue to grow and elevate our football program make opportunities like this especially important," said Mark Harlan, Utah's athletic director. "For our student-athletes it is an incredible opportunity to play a high-profile opponent in two fantastic environments. It also is incredibly attractive to our fans to host a team like LSU at Rice-Eccles Stadium and to go on the road to Baton Rouge and cheer on their Utes."

Utah is currently 0-2 against the Tigers all-time, having not faced LSU in over 30 years, The last time they et was in 1976, which we preceded by a matchup in 1974.

The two-game series means Utah now has 26 non-conference games scheduled from the 2020-32 seasons — including six games with SEC (Arkansas, Florida and LSU) and two with Baylor of the Big-12.