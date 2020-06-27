Former Utah signee Caleb Lohner officially heading to BYU

It was one of the worst kept secrets in in basketball in the state of Utah.

Caleb Lohner, the 4-star power forward from Wasatch Academy in Mount Pleasant, Utah, is officially a BYU Cougar.

His announcement came yesterday via Twitter — hopefully putting an official end to his recruiting saga.

In the end, this move comes as no shock as it was rumored for months, even after committing and signing with the Utes in December, that Lohner wasn't happy and questioning his decision.

"We are obviously very disappointed in Caleb’s recent decision requesting a release from his NLI," Utah head coach Larry Krystkowiak said in a statement. "However, we will honor his wishes and turn our focus towards the motivated, talented and connected players and coaches that are committed to our program. We look forward to getting back on the court together this fall and return to prominence within the Pac-12.”

Via Caleb Lohner Twitter (@C_Lohner11)

Lohner has ties to BYU's program as his father Matt played for the Cougars during the 1991-92 season and again for two more seasons from 1994-96. He was considered a strong BYU lean before shocking many and choosing the Utes — which was a massive recruiting with for Krystkowiak and co.

It's a tough break for Utah as not only is Lohner a four-star recruit, he was expected to contribute immediately to a young Utah team that is poised to climb the Pac-12 standings following the return of four starters. Lohner, along with four-star prospects Ian Martinez and Pelle Larsson were all expected to give the Utes the leg up they needed this season for a run at a conference championship.

Bigger than losing his valuable skillset as a 6-foot-9 power forward with guard-like capabilities, losing Lohner to in-state rival BYU just hurts the Utes' opportunities when it comes to in-state recruiting.

BYU now takes three of the top seven in-state prospects with Lohner's Wasatch Academy teammate Richie Saunders also suiting up for the Cougars next season. That leaves Utah with Mason Falslev, a three-star guard and the No. 6 prospect in the state, as the only Ute from this recruiting cycle.

Lohner leaving the program came as surprise to most of the players, including returning starting point guard Rylan Jones and reserve wing Jaxon Brenchley, according to the Deseret News.

“Caleb’s not coming now, but we’ve got to stick with the group we’ve got and I think we’ll be great,” Jones told the Deseret News.

Brenchley then added, “I was really surprised by Caleb’s decision, but it is what it is and we’ll move on with what we’ve got. I think what we have is great, though. I’m excited.”