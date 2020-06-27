AllUtes
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

Former Utah signee Caleb Lohner officially heading to BYU

Ryan Kostecka

It was one of the worst kept secrets in in basketball in the state of Utah. 

Caleb Lohner, the 4-star power forward from Wasatch Academy in Mount Pleasant, Utah, is officially a BYU Cougar.

His announcement came yesterday via Twitter — hopefully putting an official end to his recruiting saga.

In the end, this move comes as no shock as it was rumored for months, even after committing and signing with the Utes in December, that Lohner wasn't happy and questioning his decision.

"We are obviously very disappointed in Caleb’s recent decision requesting a release from his NLI," Utah head coach Larry Krystkowiak said in a statement. "However, we will honor his wishes and turn our focus towards the motivated, talented and connected players and coaches that are committed to our program. We look forward to getting back on the court together this fall and return to prominence within the Pac-12.”

Ebek34cUcAAL_if
Via Caleb Lohner Twitter (@C_Lohner11)

Lohner has ties to BYU's program as his father Matt played for the Cougars during the 1991-92 season and again for two more seasons from 1994-96. He was considered a strong BYU lean before shocking many and choosing the Utes — which was a massive recruiting with for Krystkowiak and co.

It's a tough break for Utah as not only is Lohner a four-star recruit, he was expected to contribute immediately to a young Utah team that is poised to climb the Pac-12 standings following the return of four starters. Lohner, along with four-star prospects Ian Martinez and Pelle Larsson were all expected to give the Utes the leg up they needed this season for a run at a conference championship.

Bigger than losing his valuable skillset as a 6-foot-9 power forward with guard-like capabilities, losing Lohner to in-state rival BYU just hurts the Utes' opportunities when it comes to in-state recruiting.

BYU now takes three of the top seven in-state prospects with Lohner's Wasatch Academy teammate Richie Saunders also suiting up for the Cougars next season. That leaves Utah with Mason Falslev, a three-star guard and the No. 6 prospect in the state, as the only Ute from this recruiting cycle.

Lohner leaving the program came as surprise to most of the players, including returning starting point guard Rylan Jones and reserve wing Jaxon Brenchley, according to the Deseret News.

“Caleb’s not coming now, but we’ve got to stick with the group we’ve got and I think we’ll be great,” Jones told the Deseret News.

Brenchley then added, “I was really surprised by Caleb’s decision, but it is what it is and we’ll move on with what we’ve got. I think what we have is great, though. I’m excited.”

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Utah struggling in recruiting amongst Pac-12 teams

With the COVID-19 pandemic slowing down recruiting for most teams throughout the country, Utah currently checks in with the Pac-12's 10th best class, a far cry from last season

Ryan Kostecka

NCAA: Recruiting dead period extended

Announced on Thursday, the NCAA has extended the recruiting dead period all the way until August 31 in direct response to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases throughout the nation

Ryan Kostecka

Former Ute Jordan Loveridge to sign with Kobrat Lapua in Finland

After starring for Utah from 2012-16, Jordan Loveridge will be playing in his fifth season of professional basketball overseas after he signs with Kobrat Lapua of the Finnish Basketball League

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Utes 2021 FB recruit Isaac Vaha gets it done on the hardwood

Utah Utes 2021 recruit Isaac Vaha is a potential two-sport athlete at the Power-5 level, starring as a tight end/defensive end in football and a forward in basketball

Ryan Kostecka

Utah in top-5 for 2021 RB prospect Ricky Parks

Three-star running back prospect Ricky Parks is set to make his college decision on June 28 — and most believe its a two-team race between Utah and Iowa for his services

Ryan Kostecka

Hannah Flippen steps down from coaching for a shot at the 2021 Olympics

Arguably the greatest Ute to ever play in the softball program, three-time All-American and assistant softball coach Hannah Flippen is stepping away from the program to pursue other endeavors

Ryan Kostecka

Former Ute Justin Bibbins heading back to the EBL in Poland

Former Utah guard Justin Bibbins is heading back to where his professional basketball career began in Poland after agreeing to a deal with Legia Warsaw of the Polish EBL

Ryan Kostecka

Utah very much alive in 2021 prospect Logan Fano's recruitment

Timpview HS star defensive end Logan Fano — who has already decommitted from BYU — recently released a top-8 featuring the Utes

Ryan Kostecka

Seven Utes named to Athlon Sports preseason all-Pac-12 teams

Despite returning a combined nine starters on both sides of the football, Utah is paced by tight end Brant Kuithe and punt returner Britain Covey on the first-team

Ryan Kostecka

Former star Zack Moss signs NFL contract with the Buffalo Bills

Announced on Monday, June 15, former Utah running back Zack Moss inked his four-year NFL contract with the Buffalo Bills

Ryan Kostecka