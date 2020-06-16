AllUtes
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

Former Ute Both Gach heading back home to suit up for Minnesota

Ryan Kostecka

The Both Gach saga has officially come to an end as he announced on Twitter that he is returning home and committing to the University of Minnesota.

Gach, who also entered his name into the NBA draft prior to announcing his intentions to transfer, is expected to withdraw his name from the draft and suit up for the Golden Gophers beginning with the 2021-22 season.

It's been nearly two months since Gach announced that he was entering his name into the NBA draft, a decision that was originally met with widespread speculation. 

It was expected that Gach was only entering his name to test the draft waters and get back speculation regarding his game. Only then did news begin to emerge that scouts were letting Gach know that he would thrive in a fast-paced offense and needed to prove his overall play-making ability, while obviously becoming more consistent.

With this news beginning to surface, the transfer rumors began to heat up. 

Utah and head coach Larry Krystkowiak play at a much more composed and slower pace that doesn't necessarily adhere to Gach's skillset. Also, the Utes already have a budding point guard in Rylan Jones, who could become an all-Pac-12 performer in the next few years, thus blocking Gach's ability to play the No. 1 spot.

Then one month and one day ago, news broke that Gach was indeed planning to transfer from Utah if he pulled his name from the NBA draft. 

Basketball analyst Jeff Goodman was the one who broke the news, claiming he spoke with Gach, who informed him of his decision. 

Krystkowiak then responded to the news of the impending transfer by releasing his own statement, saying... 

“We have been very supportive of Both entering the NBA Draft to obtain valuable evaluations from team personnel these past two months so this comes as a surprise to myself and our staff after learning of Both’s intentions to transfer.
Although the decision by Both to leave was not something we had planned or hoped for, our program continues to move forward with our players who are driven and excited to be a part of our Utah Basketball family.
Sometimes one’s individual desires and goals don’t always align with the program they are a part of. However, our focus is and continues to be the players who are fully committed to our program, including our incoming recruiting class.”

Screen Shot 2020-06-16 at 9.51.21 AM

There will now always be "what if" questions about Gach's career in a Utah uniform.

There were certain points this past season where he looked like an all-conference performer. He started 25 games this past year, averaging 10.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 30.4 minutes of action. He was also named the Pac-12 player of the week at the end of the conference season when he scored a career-high 28 points in leading the Utes to an upset victory over Colorado in the regular season finale.

With Gach gone, Utah will rely primarily on an expected starting backcourt of Jones and Alphonso Plummer, a sharpshooter who really came on at the end of the season. Jaxson Brenchley and incoming freshman Ian Martinez are both players who could make a big impact this season as well.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Some AD's aren't in support of the 'Name, Image, Likeness' ruling

Athletes could soon begin to benefit off their own name, image and likeness, but some AD's across the country are beginning to show resistance in this new change in normalcy

Ryan Kostecka

Wednesday is HUGE in terms of a return to college football

Despite an uptick in COVID-19 cases, the NCAA D-I Council will vote on Wednesday to approve the six-week preseason programming laid out by the NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee

Ryan Kostecka

As athletes return on Monday, teams around the country could be practicing by mid-July

The NCAA Division I Football Oversight Committee is moving forward with plans that could have players and coaches around the country practicing in mid-July

Ryan Kostecka

Breaking down what former Ute Kyle Kuzma said in Players' Tribune essay

Former Utah star Kyle Kuzma penned an essay for the Players' Tribune in which he spoke about the racism he experienced growing up as a biracial child in Flint, Michigan, and how the people need to vote and keep demanding change

Ryan Kostecka

Former Ute Kyle Kuzma pens emotional letter on 'The Players Tribune' about racism

Kyle Kuzma, the best basketball player to come from the University of Utah since the Utes joined the Pac-12 in 2011, wrote about racism and how now is the time for change

Ryan Kostecka

Pac-12 supports any form of peaceful protest by its athletes

In a statement made on Tuesday, Pac-12 commissioner Larry Scott said the conference will support any form of peaceful protest made by its athletes.

Ryan Kostecka

Utah checks in at No. 22 in 247sports preseason rankings

Still a ways away from the start of the college football season — but all indications is that there will be a season — and Utah checks in at No. 22 in the 247sports preseason poll

Ryan Kostecka

Utah gets commitment from 2021 defensive end Viliami Pouha

The Pouha legacy remain intact at Utah as 3-star defensive end Viliami — son of defensive line coach and former Ute, Sione — has announced his commitment to the Utah

Ryan Kostecka

Current/former player react to Utah DC Morgan Scalley news

While the outlook has been mostly positive regarding the support for Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley, there are some who have been very outspoken about Scalley's character

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Utes 2021 Recruit Isaia Glass Highlights

Isaia Glass is a class of 2021 prospect, a big-time recruit who is high on the Utes. The 6'5'', 245-pound prospect is a three-star recruit and could potentially join HS teammate Trey Reynolds at the next level

Ryan Kostecka