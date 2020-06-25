AllUtes
Top Stories
Other Sports
Football
Basketball

Former Ute Jordan Loveridge to sign with Kobrat Lapua in Finland

Ryan Kostecka

Former Utah basketball star Jordan Loveridge will be continuing his professional career overseas, where he will sign with Kobrat Lapua in Lapua, Finland. 

This will be Loveridge's fifth season playing professional basketball overseas, as well as being the sixth country that Loveridge will have played professional basketball in — joining Germany, Switzerland, Hungary, Poland and Austria as his previous destinations

Kobrat Lupua plays in the Korisliiga league, the highest tier of professional basketball in Finland.

Loveridge has had quite the professional career overseas. 

During the 2019-20 season, he played for Swans Gmuden in Austria, averaging 17.8 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists per game. Before that, he was in Germany for the 2017-18 season playing for Miasto Szkla Krosno, where he put up 11.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2 assists per game. 

Prior to that, Loveridge began his overseas career with Kormend in Hungary, posting 10.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. He also played in seven games that same season with Pully Lausanne Foxes Espoirs in Switzerland, recording 18.7 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.

During his time at Utah, Loveridge was the rare four-year contributor, averaging double figures in each season with the Utes. 

As a freshman, he averaged 12 points and seven rebounds per game, but was somehow left off the all-Pac-12 freshman team. His sophomore season saw him get even better after he averaged 14.7 points per game, including being named Utah's first-ever Pac-12 player of the week after he scored 27 points against Idaho State and 21 points against BYU.

His junior season as a Ute wasn't ideal as he averaged just 10 points per game, thanks in large part to a knee injury suffered during December of that season — but the Utes made it all the way to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament that year.

Loveridge then finished his senior season averaging 11.6 points and 3.8 rebounds per game, bringing his career averages to 12.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 129 games.

Loveridge has been a Utah man through and through after starring for West Jordan High School prior to his time with the Utes. 

He broke out as a junior, averaging 23.5 points and leading his team to the state championship game — but he was ultimately told by then Utah head coach Jim Boylen that he wasn't talented enough to play for the Utes. But with Boylen gone and current head coach Larry Krystkowiak now in charge, Loveridge committed to Utah after averaging 22.9 points and 13.1 rebounds per game as a senior.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Utah Utes 2021 FB recruit Isaac Vaha gets it done on the hardwood

Utah Utes 2021 recruit Isaac Vaha is a potential two-sport athlete at the Power-5 level, starring as a tight end/defensive end in football and a forward in basketball

Ryan Kostecka

Utah in top-5 for 2021 RB prospect Ricky Parks

Three-star running back prospect Ricky Parks is set to make his college decision on June 28 — and most believe its a two-team race between Utah and Iowa for his services

Ryan Kostecka

Hannah Flippen steps down from coaching for a shot at the 2021 Olympics

Arguably the greatest Ute to ever play in the softball program, three-time All-American and assistant softball coach Hannah Flippen is stepping away from the program to pursue other endeavors

Ryan Kostecka

Former Ute Justin Bibbins heading back to the EBL in Poland

Former Utah guard Justin Bibbins is heading back to where his professional basketball career began in Poland after agreeing to a deal with Legia Warsaw of the Polish EBL

Ryan Kostecka

Utah very much alive in 2021 prospect Logan Fano's recruitment

Timpview HS star defensive end Logan Fano — who has already decommitted from BYU — recently released a top-8 featuring the Utes

Ryan Kostecka

Seven Utes named to Athlon Sports preseason all-Pac-12 teams

Despite returning a combined nine starters on both sides of the football, Utah is paced by tight end Brant Kuithe and punt returner Britain Covey on the first-team

Ryan Kostecka

Former star Zack Moss signs NFL contract with the Buffalo Bills

Announced on Monday, June 15, former Utah running back Zack Moss inked his four-year NFL contract with the Buffalo Bills

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Utes 2021 Recruit Jimmy Valsin Highlights

Jimmy Valsin is a class of 2021 prospect, a big-time recruit who is high on the Utes. The 6'3'', 180-pound prospect is a three-star prospect and possesses tremendous upside

Ryan Kostecka

Pac-12 vibe for 2021 Utah ILB prospect Ethan Calvert

It appears it's a four-team race for the services of 2021 prospect Ethan Calvert — and Utah is right in the mix for the four-star inside linebacker from Oaks Christian High School

Ryan Kostecka

Former Ute Megan Huff signs with the Minnesota Lynx

After spending last season in Latvia playing for TTT Riga, former Utah forward Megan Huff will be playing in the WNBA this season with the Minnesota Lynx

Ryan Kostecka