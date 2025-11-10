How to watch, listen to Utah vs. Holy Cross college basketball game
Following its thrilling overtime win over Weber State, the Utah men's basketball team quickly turns its attention to Monday night's matchup against Holy Cross.
Tip-off from Jon M. Huntsman Center is set for 6 p.m. PT/7 p.m. MT on ESPN+. It'll be just the third time Utah and Holy Cross square off on the hardwood.
The Last Time Out
The Runnin' Utes (2-0) enter the contest off the heals of a dramatic finish on Saturday, overcoming a double-digit deficit in the second half to pull out a 92-89 victory over the Wildcats and earn their second straight win to open the 2025-26 season.
The backcourt tandem of Terrence Brown (36 points) and Don McHenry (26 points) came in clutch down the stretch, scoring 34 of their team's 42 second-half points, including 18 of the last 22, to send the game into overtime. After McHenry drilled a 3-pointer from the corner to tie it up with 4 seconds left in regulation, Brown took care of the rest with six of Utah's eight points in overtime.
Brown's career-night made him the third Utah player since 1996-97 to score 36 or more points in a game, putting him in rare company alongside Keith Van Horn (three times) and Braden Carlson (2024).
Saturday also marked the first time since 2023-24 that the Runnin' Utes won back-to-back games in which they allowed 30-plus made field goals to their opponents.
Scouting the Crusaders
The Crusaders (0-2) head north for Monday night's tilt after spending the weekend in Provo, Utah, for a bout against BYU. Holy Cross couldn't find the bottom of the basket from downtown with consistency, and the Cougars were able to cruise to a 98-53 victory behind five double-digit scorers.
Coming off a season in which they ranked No. 10 in the country in 3-point field goal percentage (38.7%), the Crusaders have knocked down just 25.4% (14-for-55) of their attempts from long range to start the 2025-26 campaign. They went 11-for-33 from deep in their season-opening loss to Providence before going just 3-for-22 against BYU on Saturday.
Evidently, losing two of the top 3-point shooters from last season's squad in Max Green (Northwestern) and Kahlil Singleton (Canisius) has not been easy for Dave Paulsen's squad to overcome early on in the new season. Those two trailed only junior guard Joe Nugent (85 made 3s) in outside shooting during the 2024-25 campaign.
Nugent returned to Worcester, Massachusetts, along with sophomore guard Tyler Boston (18.5 ppg in 2025-26) and junior DeAndrew Williams (8.5 ppg). In total, Paulsen brought back 46.1% of his team's scoring from a season ago.
Holy Cross was picked to finish No. 9 in the 10-team Patriot League in the league's preseason poll.
How to watch Holy Cross vs. Utah
- Date: Monday, Nov. 10
- Game Time: 6 p.m. PT/7 p.m. MT
- Where: Jon M. Huntsman Center
- How to watch (TV): ESPN+
- Radio: ESPN 700
- KenPom's final score prediction: Utah 89, Holy Cross 68