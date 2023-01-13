How to Watch or Stream Utah Utes at No. 7 UCLA Bruins

After finally dropping their first Pac-12 Conference loss of the 2022-23 season, the Runnin' Utes will begin a two-game road trip in Los Angeles against Top Ten opponent UCLA on Thursday night.

The game is scheduled for an 9:00 PM MT tip-off (11:00 PM ET) on the Pac-12 Network. Below is all the information to listen, watch, or stream the game on Thursday.

How to watch or stream

Game Information

The Utes, who were riding a three-game winning streak to open Conference play before last weeks setback against Oregon, are 12-5 overall and 5-1 in Pac-12 play. UCLA comes into this game with a record of 14-2 overall and a 5-0 record in Pac-12 play. The Bruins are coming off a narrow 60-58 victory over USC.

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes