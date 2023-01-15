How to Watch or Stream Utah Utes at USC Trojans

After a brutal 19 point loss at the hands of No. 7 UCLA, the Runnin' Utes are set to close out their two-game road trip against the USC Trojans on Saturday night.

The game is scheduled for an 8:30 PM MT tip-off (10:30 PM ET) on the Pac-12 Network. Below is all the information to listen, watch, or stream the game on Saturday.

How to watch or stream

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

Listen: The Varsity Network

Utah Utes Vs. USC Trojans

Location: Galen Center, Los Angeles, CA.

Date: Saturday, January 14

Time: 8:30 p.m. MT

Game Information

Hunter Dyke/Utah Athletics. Hunter Dyke/Utah Athletics.

Following back-to-back Pac-12 losses to Oregon and UCLA, The Runnin' Utes are 12-6 overall and 5-2 in Pac-12 play. USC comes into this game with a record of 12-5 overall and a 4-2 record in Pac-12 play. The Trojans are coming off a slim 68-61 victory against Colorado earlier this week.

