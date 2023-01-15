How to Watch or Stream Utah Utes at USC Trojans
The Runnin' Utes will close out their two-game road trip at USC on Saturday.
After a brutal 19 point loss at the hands of No. 7 UCLA, the Runnin' Utes are set to close out their two-game road trip against the USC Trojans on Saturday night.
The game is scheduled for an 8:30 PM MT tip-off (10:30 PM ET) on the Pac-12 Network. Below is all the information to listen, watch, or stream the game on Saturday.
How to watch or stream
- Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Network
- Listen: The Varsity Network
- Utah Utes Vs. USC Trojans
- Location: Galen Center, Los Angeles, CA.
- Date: Saturday, January 14
- Time: 8:30 p.m. MT
Game Information
Scroll to Continue
Read More
Following back-to-back Pac-12 losses to Oregon and UCLA, The Runnin' Utes are 12-6 overall and 5-2 in Pac-12 play. USC comes into this game with a record of 12-5 overall and a 4-2 record in Pac-12 play. The Trojans are coming off a slim 68-61 victory against Colorado earlier this week.
Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes
Twitter - @FN_AllUtes
Instagram - @fannation_allutes