How to Watch or Stream Utah Utes at USC Trojans

Feb 13, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) exchanges greetings with guard Alfonso Plummer (25) before the game against the Stanford Cardinal at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Runnin' Utes will close out their two-game road trip at USC on Saturday.
After a brutal 19 point loss at the hands of No. 7 UCLA, the Runnin' Utes are set to close out their two-game road trip against the USC Trojans on Saturday night.

The game is scheduled for an 8:30 PM MT tip-off (10:30 PM ET) on the Pac-12 Network. Below is all the information to listen, watch, or stream the game on Saturday.

How to watch or stream

Game Information

Runnin' Utes Throwback Uniforms.

Hunter Dyke/Utah Athletics.

Following back-to-back Pac-12 losses to Oregon and UCLA, The Runnin' Utes are 12-6 overall and 5-2 in Pac-12 play. USC comes into this game with a record of 12-5 overall and a 4-2 record in Pac-12 play. The Trojans are coming off a slim 68-61 victory against Colorado earlier this week.

