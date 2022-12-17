Skip to main content
How to Watch or Stream Utah Utes vs BYU Cougars

Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) reacts in the first half against the Colorado Buffaloes at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports.

How to Watch or Stream Utah Utes vs BYU Cougars

The Utes will look to best their in-state rivals before officially entering Pac-12 play.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

With just two games left before the Runnin' Utes officially enter Pac-12 play, the team will take a short trip down south to face off against in-state rival BYU in Provo.

Runnin' Utes Throwback Uniforms.

Runnin' Utes Throwback Uniforms.

The game is scheduled for an 4:00 PM MT tip-off (6:00 PM ET) on the CBS Sports Network. Below is all the information to listen, watch, or stream the game on Saturday.

How to watch or stream

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Listen: The Varsity Network

Utah Utes Vs. BYU Cougars

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Location: Marriot Center, Provo, UT.

Date: Saturday, December 17

Time: 4:00 p.m. MT

Uniform Matchup

Before facing the Cougars in Provo, the Runnin' Utes unveiled some gorgeous classic uniforms that are a major upgrade from their current look. 

Runnin' Utes Throwback Uniforms.

Runnin' Utes Throwback Uniforms.

Facebook - @FanNationAllUtes

Twitter - @FN_AllUtes

Instagram - @fannation_allutes

In This Article (2)

Utah Runnin' Utes
Utah Runnin' Utes
BYU Cougars
BYU Cougars

USATSI_17102528
Football

Utah Utes commit Brock Fonoimoana earns four-star rating

By Cole Bagley
Runnin' Utes Throwback Uniforms.
Basketball

Runnin' Utes unveil new jerseys ahead of BYU matchup

By Cole Bagley
Kyle Whittingham, Utah Utes Fall Camp.
Football

What Kyle Whittingham said during another week of Rose Bowl prep

By FanNation AllUtes
Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) changes a play at the line scrimmage in the first quarter against the Oregon State Beavers at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Football

Utah Utes to wear red jerseys in 2023 Rose Bowl

By FanNation AllUtes
10435236
Recruiting

BREAKING: Four-star CB Smith Snowden commits to Utah

By Cole Bagley
Utah Utes tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) runs after a catch against the USC Trojans in the second half at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Football

BREAKING: Utah's Dalton Kincaid will not play in the Rose Bowl

By Cole Bagley
Penn State head coach James Franklin yells from the sideline after the Nittany Lions missed a 37-yard field goal in the first quarter against Michigan State at Beaver Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 26, 202.
Football

What James Franklin said about the Rose Bowl vs Utah

By FanNation AllUtes
Utah Utes tight end Dalton Kincaid (86) celebrates the victory against the Southern California Trojans in the PAC-12 Football Championship at Allegiant Stadium.
Football

Positive & Negative Takes from Ute's Pac-12 Championship victory

By Jared Dann