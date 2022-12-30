Skip to main content
How to Watch or Stream Utah Utes vs Cal Bears

The Runnin' Utes will enter conference play against the Cal Bears on Thursday night.
After wrapping up their non-conference schedule, the University of Utah basketball team will open Pac-12 play on they road as they travel to Berkeley for a matchup with the California Golden Bears.

The game is scheduled for an 8:00 PM MT tip-off (10:00 PM ET) on the Pac-12 Network. Below is all the information to listen, watch, or stream the game on Thursday.

How to watch or stream

Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)

TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

Listen: The Varsity Network

Utah Utes Vs. Cal Golden Bears

Location: Haas Pavilion, Berkely, CA.

Date: Thursday, December 29

Time: 8:00 p.m. MT

