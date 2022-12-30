How to Watch or Stream Utah Utes vs Cal Bears
The Runnin' Utes will enter conference play against the Cal Bears on Thursday night.
After wrapping up their non-conference schedule, the University of Utah basketball team will open Pac-12 play on they road as they travel to Berkeley for a matchup with the California Golden Bears.
The game is scheduled for an 8:00 PM MT tip-off (10:00 PM ET) on the Pac-12 Network. Below is all the information to listen, watch, or stream the game on Thursday.
How to watch or stream
Live Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial)
TV Channel: Pac-12 Network
Listen: The Varsity Network
Utah Utes Vs. Cal Golden Bears
Location: Haas Pavilion, Berkely, CA.
Date: Thursday, December 29
Time: 8:00 p.m. MT
