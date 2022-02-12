Skip to main content
How to watch the Runnin' Utes vs Colorado
Utah seeks their third conference win of the season against Colorado on the road.

Gabe Madsen, Utah Basketball — Courtesy of Utah Athletics.

The University of Utah men’s basketball team (9-15, 2-12 Pac-12) have now lost 11 of their last 12 after a strong 8-4 start. The Utes now travel to Boulder to face the Colorado Buffaloes (14-9, 6-7 Pac-12). Both teams are coming off a blowout win against Oregon State and losses to Oregon, but with neither team likely to earn bids to “The Big Dance” without winning the Pac-12 Tournament, this matchup on Saturday will be a battle of two teams trying to right the ship.

The Utes begin their three-game road trip as they face Colorado Saturday. Tip-off is set for February 12 at 6 p.m. MT and will be broadcast on the Pac-12 Network. Below is a list of all the information you will need to either watch or listen to the game.

How to watch

  • TV: Pac-12 Network
  • Radio: ESPN 700

  • Streamed Audio: ESPN700sports.com
  • Radio Talent: Bill Riley
  • Live Stats: utah.statbroadcast.com

Notable Statistics

While the Utes eventually snapped a program-long losing streak of 10 games against Oregon State, Utah is in jeopardy of posting its worst conference record since their inaugural Pac-12 season back in 2011. During the 11-12 season, Utah finished just 3-15 in the Conference. Currently, they possess a record of 2-12 with just six games remaining.

Colorado is 7-0 this year when they hold opposing offenses below 40% from the field with a plus-8 rebound advantage. They also are the second-best rebounding team in the Pac-12 Conference with 32.1 RPG.

