How to watch the Runnin' Utes vs Colorado

The University of Utah men’s basketball team (9-15, 2-12 Pac-12) have now lost 11 of their last 12 after a strong 8-4 start. The Utes now travel to Boulder to face the Colorado Buffaloes (14-9, 6-7 Pac-12). Both teams are coming off a blowout win against Oregon State and losses to Oregon, but with neither team likely to earn bids to “The Big Dance” without winning the Pac-12 Tournament, this matchup on Saturday will be a battle of two teams trying to right the ship.

The Utes begin their three-game road trip as they face Colorado Saturday. Tip-off is set for February 12 at 6 p.m. MT and will be broadcast on the Pac-12 Network. Below is a list of all the information you will need to either watch or listen to the game.

While the Utes eventually snapped a program-long losing streak of 10 games against Oregon State, Utah is in jeopardy of posting its worst conference record since their inaugural Pac-12 season back in 2011. During the 11-12 season, Utah finished just 3-15 in the Conference. Currently, they possess a record of 2-12 with just six games remaining.

Colorado is 7-0 this year when they hold opposing offenses below 40% from the field with a plus-8 rebound advantage. They also are the second-best rebounding team in the Pac-12 Conference with 32.1 RPG.