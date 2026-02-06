How to watch Utah vs. Kansas Big 12 college basketball game

The Utah men's basketball team visits historic Allen Fieldhouse for the first time in program history Saturday as it takes on Kansas in a Big 12 matchup.

Tipoff between the Runnin' Utes (9-13, 1-8 Big 12) and the Jayhawks (17-5, 7-2 Big 12) is set for 12:30 p.m. MT on Fox.

Here's what you need to know about the matchup.

By The Numbers

With Wednesday's 71-63 setback to Arizona State, Utah dropped to 1-8 in league play for just the second time this century (2021-22).

Utah's leading scorer, Terrence Brown, was held to a season-low six points and shot 2-of-16 from the field against the Sun Devils, snapping his streak of 14 games in double-figures.

The Runnin' Utes entered Saturday's matchup having lost their last 13 true road games, a streak dating back to January 22, 2025.

Utah won the last head-to-head matchup in a 74-67 final from the Huntsman Center last February.

The last time Alex Jensen and Bill Self met on the hardwood was in March 1999 during the Western Athletic Conference tournament, where Jensen and the Runnin' Utes outlasted Tulsa, coached by Self at the time, in a 64-61 overtime final.

As of Friday, Utah was last in the Big 12 in the NET (No. 128 nationally) and on KenPom.com (No. 124)

Kansas came into Saturday's contest less than a week removed from a thrilling 64-61 road win at Texas Tech, extending the Jayhawks' win streak to six games.

Kansas guard and potential No. 1 NBA draft pick, Darryn Peterson, lifted his team to victory with a pair of 3-pointers in the final 1:20 of regulation, including the go-ahead bucket with 44 seconds remaining.

Peterson, who missed several games due to a hamstring injury and dealt ankle sprains, quad tightness and cramps throughout the season, logged a career-high 35 minutes and finished with 19 points on 5-of-14 shooting against the Red Raiders.

The Jayhawks entered Saturday looking to improve to 8-2 in Big 12 play for the first time since the 2021-22 campaign.

As of Friday, Kansas was No. 4 in the Big 12 in the NET (No. 12 nationally) and on KenPom (No. 11).

Stat Leaders

Points

Utah: Terrence Brown (21.4 ppg), Don McHenry (18.1 ppg), Keanu Dawes (12.1 ppg)

Kansas: Darryn Peterson (21.1 ppg), Tre White (14.5 ppg), Flory Bidunga (14.5 ppg)

Assists

Utah: Terrence Brown (4 apg), Obomate Abbey (2.5 apg), Keanu Dawes (2.4 apg)

Kansas: Melvin Council (5 apg), Tre White (2.2 apg), Darryn Peterson (1.8 apg)

Rebounds

Utah: Keanu Dawes (9 rpg), James Okonkwo (5.8 rpg), Seydou Traore (3.5 rpg)

Kansas: Flory Bidunga (8.9 rpg), Tre White (7.2 rpg), Bryson Tiller (6 rpg)

3-point shooting (min. 2.5 attempts per game, 15 games played)

Utah: Kendyl Sanders (42.1%; 2.6 attempts), Don McHenry (40.6%; 6.3 attempts), Terrence Brown (35.8%; 3.7 attempts)

Kansas: Tre White (44.6%; 3.8 attempts per game), Jamari McDowell (39.3%; 2.5 attempts per game), Melvin Council Jr. (34.1%; 3.7 attempts)

How to Watch Utah vs. Kansas

Date: Saturday, Feb. 7

Saturday, Feb. 7 Game Time: 11:30 a.m. PT/12:30 p.m. MT

11:30 a.m. PT/12:30 p.m. MT Where: Allen Fieldhouse | Lawrence, Kansas

Allen Fieldhouse | Lawrence, Kansas How to watch (TV): Fox

Fox Radio: ESPN 700

ESPN 700 KenPom prediction: Kansas 85, Utah 65

