Is former Ute Kyle Kuzma ready to be a star for the Wizards?

While the Washington Wizards have only played two regular season games so far, former Ute Kyle Kuzma has been leading the way offensively early on in the year. In addition to helping his team win their first two matchups, Kuzma has stepped in as a primary leader for the Wizards and is carrying a good portion of the load offensively.

Through their first two games, the fifth year forward is currently averaging 24 points, (career-high) two assists and 9.5 rebounds (career-high). He's also the Wizards leading scorer, averaging three more points than Bradley Beal (21 PPG) and nearly 10 more points than Kristaps Porzingis (14.5 PPG).

After 22 points and 13 rebounds in the season opener against the Pacers, Kuzma followed that up with a 26 point performance in a closely contested 102-100 victory over Chicago on Friday night.

In addition to shooting a blistering 50% from the floor (8-16), Kuzma also added a posterizing dunk from the baseline.

While it is still super early in the year, Kuzma's first two performances are very encouraging for not only himself but the Wizards organization as well.

After being traded from the Lakers and getting a fresh start in Washington, Kuzma is showing glimpses of stardom early on in his second season with the Wizards. If he can continue to perform at a high level and lead the team alongside Beal and Porzingis, Washington just might be a dark horse contender for the Eastern Conference.

