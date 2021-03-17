Jordan Kellier and Lahat Thioune Have Entered NCAA Transfer Portal

As per the usual, the Utah basketball program is seeing an exodus of players electing transfer out once the season ends. Less than a week following the loss to USC that ended the season, Lahat Thioune and Jordan Kellier have entered the NCAA transfer portal

According to reports, center Lahat Thioune and guard Jordan Kellier have entered the NCAA transfer portal and will not be returning to the Utes next season.

While neither is considered as big of a loss when compared to the loss of Both Gach last season, the departure of Thioune is going to hurt a bit when it comes to depth down in the post.

The redshirt sophomore appeared in 20 games this past season, averaging 1.4 points and 1.2 rebounds in 5.6 minutes per game.

His best game of the year came against Arizona State in the regular season finale when he scored nine points in 10 minutes of action, including his only three-pointer of the season. He also logged a season-high 20 minutes against Idaho, scoring four points ad grabbing nine rebounds.

But despite the game against the Sun Devils, Thioune was noticeably absent in Utah's quarterfinal loss to the Trojans. With the Utes severely hampered by foul trouble, including two of their top three big men fouling out, Thioune remained on the bench while USC center Evan Mobley finished with 26 points and nine rebounds.

It appears that Kellier's time in the red and white will also end after a pandemic shortened season.

He appeared in just seven gams this year, totaling 31 minutes of action on the year and averaging 1.3 points and 0.9 rebounds per game.

A 6-foot-6 guard from Portmore, Jamaica, he came to the Utes after a season at Williston State where he emerged as a potent scorer who put up 20 or more points in 10 games.

Kellier joined Utah as part of the same class as incoming freshmen Pelle Larsson, Ian Martinez and Mason Falslev. Larsson and Martinez each carved out huge roles with the Utes this season while Falslev is currently serving a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

