PREGAME

Utah enters the matchup 15-14 overall and 6-11 in the Pac-12, sitting in tenth place in the conference standings. Colorado enters Saturday in third place in the Pac-12 with an 10-7 record, and 21-9 overall.

A Utah wins secures their spot at as the No. 9 seed in the upcoming conference tournament next week, while a loss puts them anywhere from 9 to 11.

In the first meeting between the two teams on Jan. 12, Utah's road woes were in full effect as the Utes were blasted 91-52 in their Pac-12 road opener. Tyler Bey and Evan Battey recorded double-doubles for Colorado while Riley Battin led the Utes with eight points.

Utah will be without the services of its freshman point guard Rylan Jones, who suffered an injury in the Bay Area last weekend

Starters:

Utah — Timmy Allen, Mikael Jantunen, Alphonso Plummer, Both Gach, Brendan Carlson

Colorado — Shane Gatling, Tyler Bey, D'Shawn Schwartz, McKinley Wright, Evan Battey

FIRST HALF

*Colorado controls the tip and we are underway..

*Utah off to one of its slow starts it seems as the Utes are missing easy shots — Colorado isn't missing... Utes down 7-2 early...

*Some things never change… Carlson picks up a foul within the first two minutes of the game. Not sure if it deserved to be called but it did...

*Utah 6 — Colorado 12

14:45 left 1H

Utes only down 6, and have the ball out of media TO, but the deficit feels so much worse right now. It’s early but Utah needs to find it rhythm on offense...

*I understand Utah had the week off but it seems as if somebody forgot to tell the Utes that they have a game day — really ugly start to this one in the regular season finale...

*Battin and Brenchley now in the game for Utes, replacing Carlson and Plummer, who really didn't do much at all...

*That’s a good sign as Gach knocks down a catch and shoot three,. He was sensational in the early part of the season, awful for the middle, and is now finding his groove again — that could be big...

*Utah can not get out of its own way. fter a Gach three, Utes had a chance with two potential layups on back-to-back possessions and one resulted in a miss and the other a turnover...

*Utah 11 — Colorado 20

11:02 left 1H

Utah had a chance to cut into the deficit but turnovers still hurt. Utes with 3 turnovers, which Colorado has converted into 6 points...

*WHAT WAS THAT?!? Carlson just SHAQ’s some poor soul on Colorado with a massive dunk. Seriously, where has that type of stuff been today?...

*Gach knocks down his second three-pointer of the game... Utah 2-3 from deep while Colorado is 4-10...

*Utah continues to stay in this game and chip away. Knocking down open shots and not turning the ball over is a food recipe for success...

*Utah 22 — Colorado 28

7:41 left 1H

Gach with a game-high 11 points, but Allen with only 2p. Carlson also just picked up his second foul — but the Utes are battling...

*Not sure what Krystowiak is doing right now? Gach has 11 of @UtahMBB 22 points but he inexplicably subbed him out and has him on the bench for this key stretch. Hmmm…

*Gach and Plummer have 21 of @UtahMBB 27 points and there’s still five left in the first half… they’re going to need help…

*Utah 27 — Colorado 34

4:24 left 1H

Krsytkowiak uphappy with the officiating, and he has a right to be. Plummer hit on the arm sooting a three-pointer and no call, one of a few missed on Utah's end...

*Six different Colorado players have at least three points while only each and Plummer have hit that total for Utah — depth playing a role late in the first half...

*Gach is playing sensational today for Utah. He’s knowing when to pick his spots and when he commits to driving to the hoop, he goes all out. He’s also knocking down the three-pointer… He’s been the best player on the court today thus far

*Utah 33 — Colorado 38

42.8 left 1H

Big last few possessions upcoming here. Utah can’t close the gap entirely but has got to feel great going into the half trailing by at most 5, if they can hold...

*That kills as the Buffs hit a three-pointer right out of the timeout. And then Gach launches a 35-footer that misses… Late half execution still an issue...

HALFTIME

*Utah 33 — Colorado 41

Half

Gach with a game-high 16p while Plummer has 8p, but no other Ute has more than three...

Halftime Stats

*All-in-all, Utah has got to be satisfied with being down just 8 at the half. Early on, it looks as if the Buffs were going to run away with this game en route to another 40-pt win. But the Utes have battled and continued to fight...

*Five ways Utah wins…

1.) Knock down open three’s

2.) Allen needs to get going on offense

3.) Stay glued to Colorado three-point shooters

4.) Use press effectively

5.) Carlson stays out of foul trouble

SECOND HALF

*Utah begins with the ball and we are underway... starters out on the court for both teams...

*I see you Utah, as the Utes open up the second half with a 7-0 run...

*Utah 40 — Colorado 41

17:44 left 2H

Utah comes out on fire in the second half as a 7-0 run makes it a one-point game. Buckets by Allen and Carlson before a Plummer three-pointer were huge. Gach with assists on all three buckets...

*Utah attacking inside early, and then when Colorado collapses around Allen and Carlson, Plummer gets a wide-open three. Beautiful offense early on...

*Utah 42 — Colorado 46

15:32 left 2H

Colorado responded with a quick 5-0 run, but a Jantnunen bucket ended that run. Utah has yet to draw even with the Buffaloes…