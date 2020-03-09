MBB: Both Gach named Pac-12 Player of the Week

It's been quite the season for Both Gach.

After an up-and-down year that saw him lose his starting spot before regaining it again, Gach put together his bets perfromance of the year on Saturday afternoon against Colorado.

Leading the Utah offense, Gach finished with a career-high 28 points, adding five rebounds and four assists as well, in leading the Utes to a 74-72 comeback victory in overtime.

Because of his play, Gach was awarded the Pac-12 player of the week award — the first time time he's earned it and the third time a Ute player has been honored, joining Timmy Allen who was a two-time winner.

“I think Both is far-more explosive, athletic in getting downhill and maybe hard to stay in front,” Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak said. “From an athletic point of view, I think he gives you a little more stature than maybe Rylan would.”

The opening half of the season saw Gach dominate the competition and look like a potential all-Pac-12 performer, averaging 13 points per game over the first 14 games of the year.

His 24 points against Oregon on Jan. 4 were a career-high and he nearly led the Utes to a big-time victory — he also added 14 points and six rebounds in a 69-66 victory over Kentucky on Dec. 18.

But then a massive slump occurred.

Gach missed 27 consecutive three-pointers and failed to reach double-digit in scoring over the nine games following the matchup on Jan. 4 — losing his starting spot and missing games against USC and UCLA due to injury.

Since the game against Stanford two weeks ago, Gach is finding his form again. In those three games, he's averaging 20.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and three assists per game.

“I feel like I’m being myself, being able to make plays for myself and my teammates," Gach said after the win Saturday. “It’s not good being in a slump, you get down on yourself. You have to keep grinding it out, keep getting in the gym. I knew one day, I would get out of it.”