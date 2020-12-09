MBB: Utah vs. Idaho State Livestream: Utes Lead 41-20 At The Half

Utah (1-0) is set face visiting Idaho State (0-3) for a Tuesday afternoon tilt at the Jon M. Huntsman Center. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. and will air on the Pac-12 Network.

Alfonso Plummer is out to prove a point his senior season.

After playing a modest role for most of his first season with Utah last year, Plummer really come on over the final six games.

Although he played in 26 games and averaged 15.2 minutes per game, Plummer broke out over the final three weeks of the season. He scored in double figures in five of those six games, averaging 18.9 points on 55.7% shooting from beyond the arc in 26.3 minutes per game.

Dec 3, 2020; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes guard Alfonso Plummer (25) shoots in the second half against the Washington Huskies at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

So coming into his senior year, he wanted to prove that last season's end was no fluke, but rather a small sample size of what's to come. He did just that in the season opener last week, scoring a team-high 21 points while knocking down four three-pointers as Utah took down Washington 76-62.

“We have a good team this year,” said Plummer, the only senior on Utah’s roster. “We have the complete package.”

Plummer and the Utes will look to improve to 2-0 on the season when host Idaho State on Tuesday at the Jon M. Huntsman Center. Tipoff is set for 4 p.m. MT and will be broadcast on the Pac-12 Network.

PREGAME

*Utah's 76-62 victory over Washington was an impressive opening statement.

*Alfonso Plummer finished with 21 points, while Timmy Allen added 14 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists. Mikael Jantunen added 10 points and 8 rebounds for a Utah team that finished with 21 fast break points.

*Idaho State enters Tuesday winless, suffering losses to Santa Clara (62-49), Nicholls (70-51) and UC Davis (70-61)

*Guard Tarik Cool leads the team with 11.7 points per game, the only player averaging double figures.

*Utah Starters: Rylan Jones, Alfonso Plummer, Timmy Allen, Mikael Jantunen and Branden Carlson

*Idaho State Starters: Tarik Cool, Austin Smellie, Robert Ford III, Malik Porter and Brayden Parker

*This is the sort of game for Utah that you want to see them put the team away earlier. If the Utes are as good as we seem to think, they dispose of Idaho State early and turn this one into a rout

*I’m also curious to see what Rylan Jones comes out and does tonight. He wasn’t much a factor in the opener so I’m interested to see if he trues to establish early in this one?

*Also, can Plummer keep up his hot shooting dating back to last season? And is this the game we finally see what Timmy Allen’s jump shot really looks like and if it’s indeed improved? So many questions to be answered in the next 40 minutes

FIRST HALF

*Carlson wins the tip and we are underway at the Jon M. Huntsman Center — and he knocks down the first shot if the night on a fadeaway jumper

*Plummer continues to show improvement on the defensive side of the court as he stops the fast break and then makes a great hustle play to throw the ball off an Idaho State player

*Ambient noise being pumped into he arena today, and it’s a weird feeling. Otherwise shockingly quiet...

Utah 4 - Idaho State 3

15:56 left 1H

Carlson with the quick points for the Utes, who look a little sluggish. They’ve missed three fairly easy layups already

*Idaho State leading scorer Tarik Cool just picked up his second foul — questionable as it looked like Plummer tripped over his own feet. Regardless, Cool has to sit…

*Battin and Larsson checking into the game Jantunen and Plummer, respectively

*This is not what you want to see, although it’s still early. Utah struggling on offense as the Bengals lead by 1 after knocking down to early three’s. There’s no doubt the Utes are the better team, but they aren’t playing like it early

*Maybe that’ll ignite the Utes. Jones gets the steal and throws it ahead to Larsson, who hammers it down hard with one hand

*Freshman Ian Martinez checks into the game for Jones at the 13-minute mark. Expected to see a lot more action today after playing sparingly against the Huskies last week

Utah 13 - Idaho State 6

12:20 left 1H

Utes opening things up after a slow start, currently on an 8-0 run with Allen getting five of those points

*Larsson has got some real game… this kid is going to be really really good in the Pac-12. He just sees the court and anticipates really well

*Utes really hustling today, have dove on the ground multiple times for loose balls — the last of which was Martinez then getting the ball to Plummer for a layup

Utah 22 - Idaho State 12

6:42 left 1H

Utah struggling to find an offensive rhythm outside of fast break points, but the defense has been lockdown thus far

*Allen's jumpshot hasn't really fallen much in the first two games but it definitely looks improved. Much better rotation on the ball and just seems softer at the rim. He's also doing pull-up jumpers off the dribble, something non-existent last season

*Idaho State fighting back and now trails by 6 after the Utes haven't scored in 2+ minutes

*Jones finding a rhythm with back-to-back buckets, one on a reverse layup and the other on a deal three. He needs to be a consistent scorer if this team is to take a step forward

Utah 27 - Idaho State 18

3:07 left 1H

Jones starting to come alive for the Utes after Idaho State had made it a 6-point ball game a few minutes earlier

*Jantunen has really worked on his shot during the offseason. Still a little flat but he’s shooting the three ball much better and with much more confidence this season

Utah 32 — Idaho State 18

1:59 left 1H

Idaho State calls a TO after a Jantunen three-pointer and Larsson fast break layup

*Great sequence there. Jones with a nice assist, then Larsson gets a block and rebound that leads to a transition three-pointer by Jones. He finishes it off with a steal a layup

Utah 41 — Idaho State 20

Halftime

Utah ends the half on a 17-2 run with Allen hitting a pull-up jumper

Utah vs. Idaho State — Halftime Stats

HALFTIME

*Jones really came on fire at the end of the half, looking like the player everyone expected.

*Allen's jumper looks good, and good to see him nail one at the end of the half

*It appears Idaho State's scouting report was to run Plummer off the the three-point line as he hasn't attempted one yet. He still has four points and three rebounds.

*Utah dished out 12 assists in 17 made buckets with seven players notching one. Five players have two assists.

*The biggest difference as the Utes are outscoring Idaho State 13-0 on fast break points and 20-10 in points in the paint.

*Utah should run the Bengals out of the building in the second half, that's what good teams do...

*The combo of Jones, Plummer and Larsson are going to be dangerous as three guards. Allen can play a guard while Martinez is a solid backup

SECOND HALF

*The final 20 minutes is underway with Idaho State starting out with the ball

*Utah going with the same starters as Jones, Plummer, Allen, Jantunen and Carlson are all on the court

*Plummer missed his first three-point attempt of the game. Don't worry though, he'll shoot another one...

*Sloppy start for the Utes as the Bengals start the half on a 7-0 run, prompting the Utes to put in Larsson and Battin…

*Larsson ends Idaho State’s 9-0 run to start the second half with a layup off a nice pass pass from Battin

Utah 46 - Idaho State 31

15:27 left 2H

Larsson follows that up with a three-pointer... and then blows by his defender on the next possession and gets fouled going for a dunk, showing off some sneaky athleticism

*Larsson is on fire to start this second half since checking in. He’s got eight points in about 3 minutes here in the second half, and doing so with an array of moves

Utah 54 - Idaho State 33

11:25 left 2H

Utah has recovered after the slow start to make it a 21-point game again. Jones, Larsson and Jantunen all in double figures

*Idaho State refuses to quit, making it a 16-point game with just less than 10 to play. This is not what you want to see from a Utah team that looks very good against Washington last week

*Despite Utah's massive size advantage, the Utes are getting blasted on the glass. They're being out-rebounded by 16 midway through the second half...

