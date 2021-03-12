MBB: Utah vs. No. 24 USC Live Thread: Second Round Of Pac-12 Tournament

After taking down No. 10 Washington 98-95 on Wednesday night in the opening round of the Pac-12 tournament, No. 7 Utah's season will continue when it faces No. 2 USC on Thursday night in the quarterfinals at 6:30 p.m. MT

If Utah was going to change around the fortunes of its season, it was well known that Timmy Allen and Alfonso Plummer were going to have to shine.

Two weeks ago, the Utes secured its biggest win of the season when they took down nationally-ranked USC.

Leading the way were Allen and Plummer, who combined for 34 points in leading Utah to a 71-61 over the Trojans. Not only did the victory snap the Utes four-game losing streak, it ignited them to three wins in the past four games.

Over those four games, Allen and Plummer have found their groove on offense and it's making the Utes a very dangerous team at the exact right time.

Allen is averaging 18.8 points and Plummer is putting up 17.5 points over the past four games, which culminated in a 98-95 victory over Washington in the opening round of the Pac-12 tournament on Wednesday.

The junior forward finished with 24 points, 11 rebounds and four assists in the victory over the Huskies, while his sharpshooting mate added 21 points on 6-of-11 from beyond the arc.

Despite collapsing on both ends of the court at the end of the game, there were a lot of positives to take from opening-round victory.

“The nature of the game was a little bit up-tempo,” Utah head coach Larry Krystkowiak said. “Our guys shared the basketball, and this is the time of the year when you want to be knocking down shots. To have six people in double figures is a little bit unusual in a college game. But this is the time of year when guys need to be using their rounds of ammunition, and making them.”

Mar 10, 2021; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Utah Utes forward Timmy Allen (1) looks to dunk during the second half against the Washington Huskies at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

But if Utah wants to continue its season, they'll have to secure another victory against the USC, currently ranked No. 24 in the country and the No. 2 seed in the tournament.

The Utes have had success this season in containing Trojans star Evan Mobley, the Pac-12 freshman, defense and overall player of the year. He's averaging 16.1 points and 8.6 rebounds per game, but somehow the Utes have held him to 7.0 points and 6.5 rebounds per game in two meetings.

“I would have to kill you if I gave you our secret sauce (for containing Mobley),” Krystkowiak joked on Wednesday night.

Another performance like two weeks ago will put Utah into the conference semifinals for the first time since the 2015-16 season when the Utes would go on to lose to Oregon in the title game.

"We're excited about tomorrow, we're excited we can move on, and we're going to try to keep going here in Vegas, so we're looking forward to that," Allen said postgame Wednesday.

2021 Pac-12 Tournament / Quarterfinals

