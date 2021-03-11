MBB: Utah vs. Washington Live Thread: Utes Lead 47-35 At The Half

No. 7 Utah is set to open the Pac-12 tournament on Wednesday when it hosts No. 10 Washington at 5 p.m. MT from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The winner will advance to play No. 2 USC on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. MT

The last two weeks of the regular season are a perfect example of what sort of enigma the Utah basketball team has been this year.

Over the four games, the Utes took down the Pac-12's second-place team in USC and walloped Arizona State by 39 points in the conference finale.

However the other two games were as disappointing as they get. Utah lost by 15 to UCLA in a game that head coach Larry Krystkowiak questioned his team's competitive fight, and to an Oregon State squad where two turnovers in the final 30 seconds proved detrimental.

So, it's been an up-and-down season for Utah, but none of that matters now. The Utes will enter the Pac-12 tournament as the biggest anomaly, capable of winning the tournament or losing in the first round — but which team will show up?

“The analogy I have used for a number of years is you are never as good as you think you are and you are never as bad as you think you are,” Krystkowiak said. “So coming off a win felt good, and it is medicinal for our guys. ... It has been good. Loved the enthusiasm from our bench for the guys. It is definitely going to be enjoyed today, and then we have got to start some prep for Vegas and continue to build.”

Feb 27, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; USC Trojans guard Tahj Eaddy (2) and Utah Utes guard Pelle Larsson (3) battle for the ball in the first half at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

Timmy Allen is clearly Utah's star and one of the top layers in the conference after being named to the all-Pac-12 first team on Tuesday morning. He finished the regular season averaging 16.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.3 steals per game, the only player in the conference to average in the top-10 of all four stats.

His game has really evolved this season as he's become much more than a low post scorer — he's now a bonafide playmaker who's capable of knocking down the outside shot if left open too many times.

He's showcased the ability to take over games on ether end of the court while also being a finisher, something the Utes will need in the tourney. He's a player capable of either getting his own shot in the clutch or finding the open man, which is badly needed to win in the tournament.

While Utah will only go as far as Allen takes them, he won't be able to do it alone — And that's where Alfonso Plummer enters the picture.

One of the Pac-12's top three-point shooters, and arguably its most nuclear, Plummer is potential the most influential player in the Pac-12 when it comes to influencing the outcome of a game.

Averaging 13.8 points per game and knocking down 37.3% of his shots from beyond the arc, when Plummer catches fire good things happen for the Utes.

His second half performance against Colorado on Jan. 30 is the stuff of legends when he scored 21 points in the final 7:49 in leading the Utes to a come-from-behind 77-74 victory. He's hit at least three three-pointers in 11 of Utah's 18 gams, including four of his past six.

But what he did the last time he stepped onto the court at T-Mobile arena will arguably never be forgotten. He set a Pac-12 record with 11 three-pointers, obliterating the old record of eight by Washington State's Klay Thompson, and finished with 35 points.

If Plummer is a threat scoring the ball, it completely opens up Utah's offense and changes their dynamic. The combo of Allen and Plummer is more than enough to make a deep run into the tourney.

Utah will enter the tournament as the No. 7 seed, facing No. 10 Washington on Wednesday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. MT, with the winner advancing to play No. 2 USC on Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. MT in the second round.

There are a smattering of family members here from both programs, which should make for a more exciting atmosphere.

2021 Pac-12 Tournament Bracket

Follow this live thread for updates and analysis. You can also follow @Ryan_Kostecka and @UtahUtes_SI on Twitter for up-to-the-second action.

Utah vs. Washington / Starters

FIRST HALF

*Utah controls the tip and we are underway…

*And that was fast… Jantunen knocks down a three-pointer on Utah’s opening possession

*Washington doing a good job of spreading the ball around and knocking down the open three-pointer. Battin already in for Jantunen, who was a little jacked up to begin with

*UH-OH… Plummer just knocked down a three-pointer while getting fouled…

*And there’s another one for Plummer. Already with 6p (2-3 from deep) in the opening five minutes

*Utah up big to start and Krystkowiak is angry on the sidelines... imploring his team to play better on the defensive end...

Utah 20 - Washington 10

13:17 | 1H

*Plummer with 7 while Allen and Jantunen with 6 each, as Utah has come out firing from deep...

*Utah is absolutely pouring it on early, forcing a Washington timeout with 12:15 remaining in the first half and the Utes leading 26-10...

*Plummer is made for the bright lights of Vegas, already with 10 points on 3-of-4 from beyond the arc. Allen is right there with him, adding in 9 points and 7 rebounds...

Utah 33 - Washington 19

8:00 | 1H

Impressive start thus far as Utah is shooting it really well. The defense is the star though, limiting Washington to 36.4% from the field

*UW’s Roberts just abused Battin in the post and had some words for him afterwards. But Battin runs down the court and drills a trailing three-pointer right in Roberts face, with some accompanying words as well...

*Utah is leading by 13 with six minutes left in the half as the offense has finally come back to earth. Curious to see how the Utes handle the remaining time and if they can keep the double-digit lead...

*Larsson has been good when defending Washington star Quade Green. Just drew a charge but has limited him to 3-of-7 shooting, all of which have been tough buckets...

Utah 40 - Washington 31

3:36 | 1H

Washington battling back to make it a single digit game. Utes offense has gone stagnant, so the upcoming 3:36 is going to be massive in terms of what mindset they enter the locker room with

*Washington's zone defense is giving Utah's offense some issues... but Allen breaks it down before missing a short layup...

*Battin with a huge three-pointer from the corner to help right the ship on offense

Utah 47 - Washington 35

HALFTIME

Utah figures it out at the end of the half and gets a huge stop before Allen's turnaround jumper makes it a 12-point game entering the break

Utah MBB vs. Washington / Pac-12 Tournament — Halftime Stats

*Plummer and Allen have been sensational as the inside-outside combo is dominating the Huskies

*Utah knocked down 8 three-pointers, can't expect that same showing in the second half... must find more ways to get open looks closer to the rim...

*Despite leading, Utah is being brutalized in the post as Washington is outscoring them 26-10

*Utah must win the opening four minutes, keep that double digit lead. That's where they've faltered throughout the season, so that'll be telling

*Carlson and Jantunen played a combined 15 minutes because of foul trouble. That can't happen in the second half

*Washington will only go if Green takes them there... Larsson and Martinez have to continue to hound him everywhere he goes...

*It’s also very clear that Krystkowiak is settled in with his rotation. Starts with Plummer, Larsson, Allen, Jantunen and Carlson and has Martinez and Battin off the bench. That’s what it will be (if Jones doesn’t play) for the rest of the tournament…

SECOND HALF

*Washington with the ball to begin the second half…

*Larsson begins the half by knocking down a three-pointer, and gave a solid fist bump afterwards. He needed to see that one go down...

Be sure to like us on social media for future coverage: Twitter — @UtahUtes_SI and Ryan Kostecka at @Ryan_Kostecka