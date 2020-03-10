AllUtes
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

MBB Video: Hear Both Gach postgame after win over Colorado

Ryan Kostecka

I think it's official to say that Both Gach is out of his month long slump.

After struggling for most of January and February, Gach started to turn the corner as the calendar reached March.

So it was fitting that when Utah played its first game of March, Gach showed up in a big way. He dropped 28 points, including the game-tying bucket with 2.5 seconds in regulation and three free throws with 0.6 seconds left in overtime, to lead the Utes to a 74-72 win over Colorado on Saturday afternoon.

His ability to attack the rim while also knock down three-pointers and jumpers proved to be more than what the Buffaloes could handle. 

Gach is averaging 20.7 points and 5.7 rebounds over his past three games.

Watch the full video below to see what Gach had to say postgame on the Pac-12 Network following the win.

 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

BSB: Utah clinches series with big victory over Minnesota

Offense comes alive in a big way as Utah wins the series against Minnesota following its 17-11 victory on Sunday.

Ryan Kostecka

MBB: Both Gach named Pac-12 Player of the Week

Gach's career-high 28 points lead the Utes to a comeback victory over Colorado in overtime on Saturday

Ryan Kostecka

MBB: No. 9 Utah to face No. 8 Oregon State in Pac-12 Tournament opener

The Utes and Beavers split the season series 1-1, with Utah winning 81-69 at home and Oregon State winning 70-51 a few weeks ago

Ryan Kostecka

MBB Video: Highlights vs. Colorado

Both Gach's career-high 28 points led Utah to a come from behind victory over Colorado in the regular season finals

Ryan Kostecka

MBB Livestream: Utah vs. Colorado

Utah ends the regular season with a hame game against Colorado — a game that features big-time Pac-12 tourney implications

Ryan Kostecka

SB: Up-and-down day paces Utah at Mizuno Tournament

Utah's offense lights up Mercer in game one before going silent against No. 11 Oklahoma State in the nightcap

Ryan Kostecka

WBB: Utes' season ends in quarterfinals of Pac-12 Tourney

Utah's fight in the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 Tournament came up short despite a double-double from Lola Pendande

Ryan Kostecka

WBB Video: Pac-12 Tourney highlights vs. Washington

A big second half comeback culminated in a 72-63 victory over Washington in the opening round of the Pac-12 tournament

Ryan Kostecka

WBB: Utah wins Pac-12 Tourney opener

Freshmen Brynna Maxwell and Lola Pendande combine for 34 points in leading the Utes to a 72-63 victory over No. 9 Washington on Thursday afternoon

Ryan Kostecka

WBB: No. 8 Utah to face No. 9 Washington to begin Pac-12 Tournament

It's a battle of the 8 and 9 seeds on Thursday with the winner facing No. 1 seed Oregon in the quarterfinals

Ryan Kostecka