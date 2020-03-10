MBB Video: Hear Both Gach postgame after win over Colorado

I think it's official to say that Both Gach is out of his month long slump.

After struggling for most of January and February, Gach started to turn the corner as the calendar reached March.

So it was fitting that when Utah played its first game of March, Gach showed up in a big way. He dropped 28 points, including the game-tying bucket with 2.5 seconds in regulation and three free throws with 0.6 seconds left in overtime, to lead the Utes to a 74-72 win over Colorado on Saturday afternoon.

His ability to attack the rim while also knock down three-pointers and jumpers proved to be more than what the Buffaloes could handle.

Gach is averaging 20.7 points and 5.7 rebounds over his past three games.

Watch the full video below to see what Gach had to say postgame on the Pac-12 Network following the win.