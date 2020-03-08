AllUtes
MBB Video: Highlights vs. Colorado

Ryan Kostecka

The first time Utah and Colorado faced off this season, the Utes were blasted by 39 points in what might've been their worst game of the year.

So when Utah prepared to host the Buffaloes again on Saturday afternoon — and without starting point guard Rylan Jones — the challenge facing the Utes was a big one. A win would give Utah the No. 9 seed in the upcoming Pac-12 tournament, while a loss would've dropped the Utes further down the totem pole.

Both Gach and Alphonso Pummer made sure the Utes had nothing to worry about.

Gach finished with a career-high 28 points, including the game-tying bucket in regulation with 2.5 seconds left and three free throws with 0.6 seconds left in overtime to seal the win. Plummer finished with 21 points, knocking down 5-of-11 from beyond the arc in the process.

The two of them helped Utah take down Colorado 74-72 in overtime at the Jon M Huntsman Center.

Watch video highlights of game below...

