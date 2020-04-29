MBB Video: Jon M. Huntsman Center cutting capacity

When Utah fans show up for basketball games next season, there is without a doubt going to be a different feel inside the Jon M. Huntsman Center.

According to Scott Kull, Deputy Director of Athletics of External Operations for Utah Athletics, the Jon M. Huntsman Center will be reducing its capacity from 15,000 to 8,500, a 43.3% drop.

“The purpose is really to give us the best chance to win – to really create a home-court advantage for student-athletes and coaches,” Kull said. “But also to improve the game experience for fans and season ticket holders.”

By doing this, the plan is to curtain off the upper bowl, seats that typically sat empty this past season. Season ticket holders who have tickets in the upper bowl will be able to move down closer to the court for the same price.

If for whatever reason enough tickets are sold, the plan is to open up the upper bowl to accommodate those extra fans — but that's a big if considering the average attendance from this past season.

During the 2018-19 season, Utah averaged 11,067 — but that number dropped by over 1,000 fans this past season when the Utes averaged 9,856 fans per game.

Despite the drop in attendance, Utah head coach Larry Krystkowiak's team still thrived at the Huntsman Center. They finished the season 13-2 at home with the lone losses coming against Oregon and UCLA, two games against the top two teams in the conference that the Utes should've pulled out in the end.