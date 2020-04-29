AllUtes
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Other Sports

MBB Video: Jon M. Huntsman Center cutting capacity

Ryan Kostecka

When Utah fans show up for basketball games next season, there is without a doubt going to be a different feel inside the Jon M. Huntsman Center. 

According to Scott Kull, Deputy Director of Athletics of External Operations for Utah Athletics, the Jon M. Huntsman Center will be reducing its capacity from 15,000 to 8,500, a 43.3% drop.

“The purpose is really to give us the best chance to win – to really create a home-court advantage for student-athletes and coaches,” Kull said. “But also to improve the game experience for fans and season ticket holders.”

By doing this, the plan is to curtain off the upper bowl, seats that typically sat empty this past season. Season ticket holders who have tickets in the upper bowl will be able to move down closer to the court for the same price.

If for whatever reason enough tickets are sold, the plan is to open up the upper bowl to accommodate those extra fans — but that's a big if considering the average attendance from this past season.

During the 2018-19 season, Utah averaged 11,067 — but that number dropped by over 1,000 fans this past season when the Utes averaged 9,856 fans per game. 

Despite the drop in attendance, Utah head coach Larry Krystkowiak's team still thrived at the Huntsman Center. They finished the season 13-2 at home with the lone losses coming against Oregon and UCLA, two games against the top two teams in the conference that the Utes should've pulled out in the end.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Draft Livestream: Five Utes could go on Day 2 of the NFL Draft

With Utah being shutout of the opening round of the NFL draft, the Utes are poised for a massive second day as 5, if not 6, Utes could hear their names called

Ryan Kostecka

by

SI Draft Tracker

Video: NCAA moving towards athlete compensation

The NCAA Board of Governors is moving toward allowing student athlete compensation and adopting recommendations from an NIL working group to allow student athletes to be paid for sponsorships and endorsement deals as early as 2021.

Ryan Kostecka

MBB Video: Former Utah center Andrew Bogut deciding on future

After a 14-year NBA career, which included an NBA championship with the Golden State Warriors, former No. 1 overall pick Andrew Bogut is mulling retirement following the COVID-19 pandemic

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: 7 Utes taken in NFL draft, could become best class ever

Following the conclusion of the 2020 NFL draft, seven Utes were taken, falling just short of their all-time record. But, could this class be the best ever with future starters and potential Pro-Bowlers among them?

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Utah's John Penisini drafted No. 197 overall to the Detroit Lions

After watching six of his teammates get drafted ahead of him, Utah defensive lineman John Penisini finally heard his name called in the sixth round by the Detroit Lions

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Utah's Bradlee Anae drafted No. 179 overall to the Dallas Cowboys

In what was one of the more shocking drops in the NFL draft, Utah's career sack leader Bradlee Anae fell all the way to the fifth round where the Dallas Cowboys happily picked him up

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Utah's Leki Fotu drafted No. 114 overall to the Arizona Cardinals

After growing up playing rugby, the next step in Leki Fotu's journey in the football world has him heading to the desert after the Arizona Cardinals drafted Fotu No. 114 overall in the fourth round

Ryan Kostecka

NFL Draft Livestream: Follow for picks and analysis of the first round

The time has come for some normalcy to return to all of our lives as the NFL Draft kicks off tonight at 6 p.m. MST with the first round. 32 former college football players will hear their names called tonight, with Utah cornerback Jaylon Johnson hoping to be one of them

Ryan Kostecka

by

SI Draft Tracker

FB Video: Utah's Julian Blackmon goes No. 85 overall to the Indianapolis Colts

There's been a lot of change in Julian Blackmon's life, and that doesn't appear to be stopping anytime soon. After changing positions last season, the former Utah safety is now changing towns

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Utah's Terrell Burgess goes No. 104 overall to the Los Angeles Rams

In what amounts to a steal for the Los Angeles Rams, they took Utah safety Terrell Burgess with the No. 104 overall pick in the third round. The versatile safety could see the field early for the Rams

Ryan Kostecka