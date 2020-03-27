MBB Video: Utah's Larry Krystkowiak with a message to the public

This is a trying time for everyone in the world.

With the COVID-19 pandemic threatening everyone's way of life, the health professionals throughout the world are doing everything they can to not only find a cure, but take care of those affected.

Utah men's basketball head coach Larry Krystkowiak joined the masses with thanking those health care professionals in a video he posted to Twitter.

In the video, Krystkowiak also asked citizens to spend time with family and do some of those things they've wanted to get done around the house for a long time