MBB: Gach is declaring for the draft — but is it a good move?

Reports began to surface on Monday evening that Both Gach was declaring for the NBA draft. Confirmed by a University spokesperson, Gach is indeed entering the NBA draft — but he is not hiring an agent so that he can keep his options open if he chooses to return to Utah.

With Gach declaring for the draft, what does that mean for him? Was this the correct decision or is it just sort of pointless?

I think this is 100% the correct decision for Gach. Now this doesn't mean that I believe Gach will be drafted, let alone ready for the NBA, but this is a great opportunity for him to get an honest assessment of his game.

He just completed his sophomore season in which he averaged 10.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game — shooting 39.7% from the field and 25% from beyond the arc. While his statistical per-game averages were up from his freshman year, his shooting percentages took massive dips.

His season was the exact replica of a rollercoaster ride — always going extremely fast (it's the only way he knows how to play) with the highs and lows mixed throughout.

One game, Gach is unstoppable as a scorer and playmaker by recording a triple-double (12-point, 10-rebound, 10-assists against Mississippi Valley State). Then in the next game, goes 1-for-8 from the floor with more turnovers than assists and rebounds combined.

“Right now, particularly coming off a season that was sort of impeded by injury, it’s hard to see him getting drafted, but regardless I think he’s at least worth keeping tabs on from a pro standpoint, assuming he returns to school,” said Jeremy Woo, Sports Illustrated's draft inside.

By declaring for the draft, this means that Gach can now go one of two ways.

He can chose to like what evaluators have to say and elect to stay in the draft and hire an agent, ending his college career. But more likely, Gach is intended on just getting feedback for ways to improve his game for the future.

The early-entry deadline is April 26, and all college players will have to decide by June 15 if they intend to stay in the draft of withdraw their names and return to college.

Very simply put, Gach isn't ready for the NBA. He needs to become more consistent as a player while putting on some muscle and strength.

Right now struggles with his confidence. He has a tendency to let his lack of confidence in one aspect drift to other aspects of his game, as evidenced by his one-month slump he went through during Pac-12 play.

But when he plays confidently and under control, he turns in these games that make NBA scouts drool and wonder what it would take for the kid to play consistently — as evidenced by his 28-point, 5-rebound, 4-assist performance over Colorado in the regular season finale.

“He’s certainly interesting from a movement standpoint,” Woo said. “He has some intriguing quick-twitch stuff off the dribble and vertically that catches your eye immediately. He’s not close to NBA-ready and will need to show he does more than just score moving forward. I also wonder how much strength he can add with his body type, but there’s a base level of ability with him that will at least be worth a look moving forward.”

If Gach were to leave, that would give the Utes one extra scholarship to use on a transfer player or late recruit for this upcoming season. If he stays, which is most likely, the Utes are full up on their 13 scholarships and will be ready to go for next season.

The assumption is that this whole process will give Gach some much needed information that could only translate to his game in a positive manner. But then it's likely he will return to the Utes for next season, helping lead this rebuild for the Utes and contend in the Pac-12.