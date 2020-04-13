AllUtes
MBB Video: Former Utah center Matt Van Komen has found a new home

Ryan Kostecka

Former Utah center Matt Van Komen is heading to the west coast. According to reports, Van Komen will finish out his collegiate career for St. Mary's of the West Coast Conference.

Van Komen entered the transfer portal in March 21, becoming the first Ute to leave the program this year. Per transfer rules, Van Komen will have to sit out the upcoming season before having three seasons to play for the Gaels.

This is a big opportunity for the 7'4'' freshman, who saw his minutes become limited and the nonexistent as the season went on. He found himself deep down on the depth chart with centers/power forwards Carlson, Riley Battin, Mikael Jantunen and Lahat Thioune all playing in at least 25 games throughout the year.

On the season, Van Komen saw action in just nine games. He played in 43 total minutes on the year, knocking down 7-of-10 field goals, averaging 1.7 points, 1.7 rebounds and 0.9 blocks on the season. 

So his departure isn't completely out of the blue as his minutes dwindled towards the middle of the season — he didn't play in any game following Utah's 60-45 victory over Cal on Feb. 8 when he recorded two minutes.

Van Komen, a former 3-star and the No. 6 ranked recruit out of the state of Utah, will join a successful St. Mary's team who's been the second-best team in the WCC over the past decade — right behind Gonzaga. The Gaels finished second in the WCC tournament this past year, falling the Bulldogs in the championship, and was a sure lock for the NCAA Tournament this year.

FB Video: Is former Utah cornerback Jaylon Johnson a first round pick?

Jaylon Johnson was widely considered a second-third round draft pick and most likely the fifth or sixth cornerback chosen in the upcoming NFL draft. But now, Johnson is flirting with the first round, the first Utah DB to be taken in the first round since 1971.

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Former Utah offensive lineman Darrin Paulo highlights

Three-year starter Darrin Paulo was snubbed from attending and working out at the NFL combine — but given his height, weight and athletic traits, there's a chance the former Utah tackle gets drafted in the later rounds

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: How shortened summer training will impact college football

College coaches are used to having their athletes on campus during June and July ahead of fall camps in August, but that may not the case this year. How will this shortened "summer" impact college football and the upcoming season?

Ryan Kostecka

Video: Wisconsin not allowing seniors to return in 2021; will other follow suit?

In a stunning change of events, the University of Wisconsin has decided that the senior athletes who had their final season cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic will not be allowed to return to their respective teams next spring

Ryan Kostecka

Video: SI's Stephanie Apstein breaks down how to get back to sports normalcy

Everyone wants sports back, and people are counting dow the days until that can actually happen. While some sports leagues have been overly optimistic about a return date, SI's Stephanie Apstein breaks down the reality of the situation

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: New Utah Utes QB commit Peter Costelli at Elite 11 camp

New Utah Utes quarterback commit Peter Costelli began to make some real noise at Elite 11 regional camp in Los Angeles last March. But his overall comfort with Utah, prior to COVID-19 shutdown, caused him to pull the trigger and commit to the Utes

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Mission Viejo HS quarterback Peter Costelli highlights

Utah got great news on Saturday evening when 2021 Mission Viejo 4-star quarterback Peter Costelli committed to the Utes. Costelli is one of the top recruits on the West Coast with true dual-threat ability

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley highlights

Utah quarterback Tyler Huntley is a proven winner with athleticism to thrive at the next level. He's made plays in big-time moments while setting multiple school and conference records — so why isn't he getting taken seriously at the NFL level?

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Dr. Roto's 2020 NFL Mock Draft 1.0

With the NFL Draft less than two weeks away, Sports Illustrated's Dr. Roto gives his take on his first mock draft. Not only does he have a top-5 trade, he has one Utah Ute going much earlier than expected

Ryan Kostecka

FB Video: Which conference will get more picks in the first round the 2020 NFL Draft: Pac-12 or ACC?

With the Big-10, Big-12 and SEC expected to dominate the first round of the NFL draft, which conference between the Pac-12 and ACC will have the most first round selections?

Ryan Kostecka