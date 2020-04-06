MBB Video: KUTV recaps Utah's journey to '98 national championship game

Today, Monday, April 6, was supposed to be in the national championship game in college basketball.

With that being said, KUTV in Salt Lake City decided to rewind the clocks and journey back to 1998 and Utah's improbable run to the national championship game.

Led by Andre Miller and Mike Doleac, the Utes, who entered the NCAA Tournament as the No. 3 seed in the West, earned an at-large bid by finishing with a 25-3 record in the Western Athletic Conference.

Utah's journey began with victories over No. 14 San Francisco (85-68), No. 6 Arkansas (75-69) and No. 10 West Virginia (65-62) before blasting No. 1 Arizona 76-51 to reach the Final Four for the first time since 1966.

The Utes defeated No. 1 North Carolina in the 65-59 in the Final Four. Andre Miller finished with 16 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists, getting the best of North Carolina's Vince Carter and Antwan Jamison.

Utah then faced No. 2 Kentucky in the national championship game at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. Despite leading 41-31 at the half, Utah's game collapsed in the second before the Utes fell 78-69 in the end.

Miller finished with 16 points and five assists while Doleac added a game-high 10 rebounds.

Video courtesy of Dave Fox Twitter account