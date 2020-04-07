MBB Video: Utah's Both Gach declares for NBA draft

With any luck, Utah sophomore guard Both Gach will be wearing a different jersey come this fall — and be making good money doing so.

It was reported on Monday that Gach is declaring for the NBA draft — a decision that shouldn't come as a shock to anyone considering the tremendous upside he has in his game.

This past year was an up and down season for Gach.

Being one of the oldest and most experienced players on one of the youngest teams in the country, Gach went through the typical growing pains associated with stepping into a leadership role. He also had to deal with the atypical "sophomore slump," something that hit hard during the early part of Pac-12 play.

He still finished the season averaging 10.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game — shooting 39.7% from the field and 25% from beyond the arc. While his statistical per-game averages were up from his freshman year, his shooting percentages took massive dips.

Gach flashes enormous potential as a do-it-all guard at the next level.

Listed at 6'6'', Gach is a tremendous athlete out in the open floor and one of the fastest players end-to-end. He's also a lot stronger than his frame would suggest, able to take on contact at the rim and still finish.

But if Gach struggles anywhere, it's with his confidence. He has a tendency to let his lack of confidence in one aspect drift to other aspects of his game, as evidenced by his one-month slump he went through during Pac-12 play.

He started the season strong by scoring in double-digits in 9 of Utah's first 14 games, including a 12-point, 10-rebound, 10-assists triple double over Mississippi Valley State in the second game of the year.

Gach then finished strong, scoring 15 against Stanford, 19 against Cal and a career-high 28 points against Colorado to end the regular season.

Good news for Utes fans though as Gach will still maintain his collegiate eligibility should it not work out. This will allow him to go through the process the pre-draft process, get feedback from NBA talent evaluators and then make his decision.

Video courtesy of Next Ones Twitter account