MBB Video: Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak talks with the Pac-12's Andy Katz

Larry Krystkowiak knew that this past season was going to be one full of ups and downs, going to be full of learning lessons. That's to be expected when you have one of the youngest teams in the country, with only one junior seeing significant action and the rest filled up with freshmen and sophomores.

Even then Utah had many good moments, including taking down No. 6 Kentucky in Las Vegas in December and Colorado to end the Pac-12 regular season. There was a triple-double and school and conference records by this squad as well.

And there were also some bad moments, including a four and three-game losing streak in conference play and some horrific shooting nights.

But even then, this Utah team never gave up — taking on the personality of its coach as fighting fire with fire.

Krystkowiak joined the Pac-12 Network's Andy Katz to talk about the state of the program, what the future may hold and how they're dealing with COVID-19.

Next season, the Utes are projected to bring back every starter, as well as their top eight players who all averaged over 15 minutes a game.

They have two stars in the to-be juniors Both Gach and Timmy Allen, rising stars in to-be sophomores Rylan Jones and Brendan Carlson and sharpshooters in to-be senior Alfonso Plummer and to-be junior Jaxon Brenchley.

Allen was the team's leading scorer, Gach notched a triple-double, Jones was clutch at the end of games, Carlson led the team in blocks, Brenchley provides size on the wing and Plummer dropped a Pac-12 tournament record 35 points with 11 three's against Oregon State.

The future is extremely bright if the Utes are willing to put in the work to get it done — something Krystkowiak will make sure happens.