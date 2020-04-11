MBB Video: Utah to continue rivalry with BYU on the court

The Holy War on the basketball court will continue for at least four more years.

According to a University of Utah spokesperson, Utah and BYU will meet on the basketball court for the next four years, beginning in 2020 and ending in 2023.

The rivalry was initially canceled for the 2016 season but both teams agreed to a new three-year deal that expired this past season.

The new agreement will start on Dec. 12 for the upcoming season, with Utah traveling 45-minutes south to Provo to play in the Marriott Center. The Utes will then host the Cougars in 2021 and 2023 — while also traveling back down to Provo in 2022.

The Utes and Cougars have met 260 times since debuting together in 1909. BYU holds the slightest of advantages overall, 131-129, but the teams have split the last eight games.

Utah got a game back in the series after a thrilling 102-95 victory in overtime last December. Timmy Allen finished with 27 points while Rylan Jones added 25, including a game-tying three-pointer to send the game into overtime. It was the Utes' first victory over the Cougars since 2015.

With the BYU game scheduled, Utah is very close to rounding its non-conference schedule for next season.

The Utes will play in the Battle 4 Atlantis during Thanksgiving break, while also playing games against Cal-State Fullerton, Missouri and Utah Valley.

Also, Utah will play two extra conference games in the middle of December, hosting Washington Dec. 3 and traveling to Tempe to face Arizona State on Dec. 6.