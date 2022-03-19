No. 7 Utah demolishes No. 10 Arkansas, advances to round of 32

The University of Utah women's basketball team is moving on to the Round of 32.

The No. 7 seed Utes demolished the No. 10 seed Arkansas Razorbacks 92-69 to move on to the second round of the NCAA March Madness tournament.

The Utes got off to a strong start in the game, finishing the first quarter with a 20-12 lead. They followed it up with an equally strong second quarter, leading 44-27 going into halftime.

Utah remained consistent in the third quarter, which they led 68-52, while ultimately finishing the game 92-69.

Utah’s Kelsey Rees finished the game with a double-double, scoring 11 points and picking up 10 rebounds. Kennady McQueen led the Utes in scoring with 20 points.

Despite the loss, Arkansas’ Amber Ramirez was the game’s leading scorer with 22 points, although it wasn’t enough to steal the game from the favored Utes.

Utah dominated in field goal percentage, scoring at a rate of 51.6%, compared to Arkansas’ 34.6%. They also bested the Razorbacks in terms of three-point percentage with 48.4%, compared to Arkansas’ 17.4%.

Utah will play the winner of Texas-Fairfield, which will take place at 6 p.m. MT Friday evening. Texas is the No.2 seed team, while Fairfield is No. 15.

This is Utah’s first appearance in the women’s tournament since 2011, and they are off to a great start so far.

