FootballBasketballOther SportsSI.com
Search

Pac-12 Hoops Tournament To Have Different Format/Bracket This Year

Due to the absence of Arizona, the 2021 Pac-12 men's basketball tournament will have a different format this season with five first round byes. Set to begin on Wednesday, March 10 and end on Saturday, March 13, the drama will still be there
Author:
Publish date:

With two weeks left in the regular season, the 2021 Pac-12 men's basketball tournament is coming quickly. 

That means that 11 teams will be vying for the title of conference champion and the only surefire way to get a ticket to March Madness.

But with Arizona not participating due to self-imposed infractions, that means this years tournament will not only have a different feel, but a different format.

Rather than having four teams securing first round byes, the top five teams in the conference will receive that honor with the other six squads opening up the competition on Wednesday, March 10.

Tip-off times have been changed as well in order to comply with CDC guidelines and Pac-12 conference protocols. There will be a sanitization process in between games, allowing the teams to compete in a manner as safe as possible.

PAC-12 MEN'S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE (All times MST)

Wednesday, March 10
*Game 1: No. 8 seed vs. No. 9 seed — 2 p.m. / Pac-12 Network
*Game 2: No. 7 seed vs. No. 10 seed — 5 p.m. / Pac-12 Network
*Game 3: No. 6 seed vs. No. 11 seed — 8 p.m. / Pac-12 Network

Thursday, March 11
*Game 4: No. 1 seed vs. Game 1 winner — 12:30 p.m. / Pac-12 Network
*Game 5: No. 4 seed vs. No. 5 seed — 3:30 p.m. / Pac-12 Network
*Game 6: No. 2 seed vs. Game 2 winner — 6:30 p.m. / Pac-12 Network
*Game 7: No. 3 seed vs. Game 3 winner — 9:30 p.m. / ESPN

Friday, March 12
*Game 8: Semifinal 1 — Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner — 6:30 p.m. / Pac-12 Network
*Game 9: Semifinal 2 — Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner — 9:30 p.m. / ESPN

Saturday, March 13
*Game 10: Pac-12 Championship — Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner — 8:30 p.m. / ESPN

Feb 13, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Utah Utes forward Timmy Allen (1) dribbles during the second half against the Stanford Cardinal at Maples Pavilion.

Current Pac-12 Conference Standings (As of Monday, Feb. 22)
1.) USC / 18-4, 12-3 Pac-12
2.) UCLA / 16-5, 12-3 Pac-12
3.) Oregon / 14-4, 9-3 Pac-12
4.) Colorado / 17-7, 11-6 Pac-12
5.) Stanford / 14-9, 10-7 Pac-12
6.) Arizona / 15-8, 9-8 Pac-12 (Ineligible)
7.) Oregon State / 11-11, 7-9 Pac-12
8.) Washington State / 14-10, 7-10 Pac-12)
9.) Utah / 9-10, 6-9 Pac-12
10.) Arizona State / 7-11, 4-8 Pac-12
11.) Washington / 5-17, 4-13 Pac-12
12.) Cal / 8-17, 3-15 Pac-12

The top five seeds are pretty much set in stone with jockeying for those positions still up for grabs. But only five games separate Oregon State and last-place Cal, with Utah smack-dab in the middle. 

Utah has three games left to play — vs. UCLA, vs. USC and vs. Oregon State — and could finish anywhere from No. 6 to No. 12 in the conference standings.

Dec 3, 2020; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes guard Alfonso Plummer (25) shoots in the second half against the Washington Huskies at Jon M. Huntsman Center.

Utah has their toughest two-game stretch of the season when they host UCLA and USC on Thursday and Saturday, respectively.

Tipoff with the Bruins is set for 6 p.m. and will be televised on the Pac-12 Network

Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Twitter — @UtahUtes_SI and Ryan Kostecka at @Ryan_Kostecka

Jan 30, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Utah Utes guard Alfonso Plummer (25) and guard Jordan Kellier (10) celebrate defeating the Colorado Buffaloes at the CU Events Center.
Basketball

Pac-12 Hoops Tournament To Have Different Format/Bracket This Year

EuxzoxEVEAIEJcl
Basketball

Utah WBB Can't Overcome Slow Start, Suffers Fifth Straight Loss

Feb 20, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Utah Utes head coach Larry Krystkowiak reacts to a call during the second half against the Oregon Ducks at Matthew Knight Arena.
Basketball

Is Krystkowiak Correct For Being Upset Over 'Mind-Boggling’ Whistle?

Feb 20, 2021; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Utah Utes guard Pelle Larsson (3) dribbles the ball as Oregon Ducks guard Jalen Terry (3) defends during the first half at Matthew Knight Arena
Basketball

Runnin' Utes Can't Convert Late, Fall 67-64 In Heartbreaker To Oregon

After a phenomenal fall camp, Utah wide receiver Bryan Thompson is ready to be the breakout star of the season
Football

Former Utah WR Bryan Thompson Heads South To Arizona State

McQueen_Kennady1_Stanford_1-15-21
Basketball

Utah WBB Struggles With Consistency In 78-61 Loss To Washington

Soloski_Sydney_ARIZ_2020_2_
Other Sports

Sydney Soloski Saves Red Rocks In Victory Over Pac-12 Rival UCLA

Jan 9, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes forward Mikael Jantunen (20) reacts with forward Timmy Allen (1) after a basket in the final seconds of the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Jon M. Huntsman Center.
Basketball

Utah Forward Mikael Jantunen Helps Finland To EuroBasket Qualifier Victory