SI.com
AllUtes
HomeOther SportsBasketballFootball
Search

Pac-12 Releases MBB Schedule; Utah Begins At Home Against Washington

Ryan Kostecka

When the Utah football program kicks off its season against Arizona on Nov. 7, it will signify the end of a long wait for Utes fans everywhere. They'll finally be able to watch their beloved Utes dominate the trenches and go for their third consecutive Pac-12 south division title.

But the excitement doesn't stop there.

Less than a month later, the Utah men's basketball team will kickoff its 2020-21 conference schedule when it hosts Washington on Dec. 3. It will be a battle of darkhorses as both teams have the players to make a run at the conference title and the NCAA tournament.

The Pac-12, which is moving to a 20-game conference schedule this season, dropped their conference schedule on Thursday morning. Utah will play single games against Washington (home, Dec. 3) and Arizona State (away, Dec. 22) before getting the rest of the conference play started on Dec. 30.

Utah will begin the season by taking part in the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic, set to run from Nov. 25-27.

“It’s a big day for our basketball program, fans and league as a whole. Our team has been working tirelessly at home during this whole pandemic and I couldn’t be more proud of the hard work they’ve put in. It’s been great having them back on campus together and getting them connected for the upcoming season,” Utah men's coach Larry Krystkowiak said. “There hasn’t been a lot of good news since this whole thing started back in March, so this is definitely a win for everyone involved. I know the staff and our players are thrilled and eager to hit the court full swing and get ready for the upcoming season. There is still a lot of work to be done until then, but we’re just happy as everyone else in our conference to know we’ll be playing some basketball come Nov. 25.”

Utah is slated to open up the season with Creighton (a potential top-15 team), who should be ranked in the top-15 to begin the year. On Utah's side of the bracket will be Dayton and Wichita State in one quarterfinal matchup, while matchups between Texas A&M-West Virginia and Ohio State-Memphis make up the other eight teams.

Seven of the eight original teams from the Battle 4 Atlantis are expected participate with Duke as the lone holdout, being replaced by Dayton.

Utah is also scheduled to play non-conference games against BYU and Utah Valley, leaving two more open games available.

2020-21 Pac-12 Basketball Schedule
2020-21 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Schedule

In conference play, the Utes will have a four-game stretch at home early in the season, facing off with the Oregon and Bay Area programs. They'll the hit the road on back-to-back weekends to play the Washington schools and Colorado.

Utah will end the season with four games on the road before returning home to host the Washington programs and Colorado.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Twitter — @UtahUtes_SI and Ryan Kostecka at @Ryan_Kostecka

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Pac-12 Preview: Colorado Buffaloes

After losing its top three offensive players and getting a new coach, then combining it with a shortened offseason and its no reason why Colorado is expected to be the Pac-12 bottom dwellers

Ryan Kostecka

How Did #ProUtes Fare In Week 7 Of The NFL Season?

While Jaylon Johnson continues to shine on the field and make his case for Rookie Defensive Player of Year, Terrell Burgess saw his promising season come to an end following a broken ankle

Ryan Kostecka

Pac-12 Preview: Arizona Wildcats

Still searching for an identity and with head coach Kevin Sumlin on the hot seat, Arizona's brutal three-game stretch to begin the season is what will ultimately determine how the Wildcats move forward

Ryan Kostecka

Jaylon Johnson Making A Strong Case For Defensive ROY

Former Utah cornerback Jaylon Johnson continues to shine on the football field for the Chicago Bears — and now his name is being tossed around as one of the favorites for the NFL's Defensive Rookie of the Year award

Ryan Kostecka

Reports: Local Athlete Siaki Ika Entering Transfer Portal From LSU

According to reports, former East High School star Siaki Ika is entering the NCAA Transfer Portal after leaving LSU. This could be huge for Utah as the Utes were one of his finalists last season

Ryan Kostecka

Former Utah Star Bradlee Anae To Benefit From Everson Griffin Trade

It's been a rough start to his NFL career for Bradlee Anae, who was inactive for the first time last week. But the Dallas Cowboys traded away defensive end Everson Griffen on Tuesday, opening up a spot for Anae

Ryan Kostecka

Reports: Broken Ankle Ends Terrell Burgess's Rookie Season

According to Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, former Utah safety Terrell Burgess has had his promising rookie campaign come to an end after he suffered a broken ankle Monday night

Ryan Kostecka

Former Ute Terrell Burgess Taken Off By Cart On Monday Night Football

It's a tough break for former Utah safety Terrell Burgess who, after having his best game of his rookie season with the Los Angeles Rams, was carted off the field in the fourth quarter Monday night with an ankle injury

Ryan Kostecka

Is Utah's Offense Ready To Thrive And Carry The Utes This Season?

For years, Utah has been none as one of the top defenses in the nation. But tasked with replacing nine starters from last year's squad, could this be the year the offense takes center stage?

Ryan Kostecka

Utah To Kickoff The 2020 Season At 2 p.m. Against Arizona

The Pac-12 conference announced on Monday the game times for the November 7 season-openers. Utah will begin the season at home when hosting Arizona at 2 p.m.

Ryan Kostecka