Preview: Utah women hosts So. Cal schools over the weekend

The road keeps getting tougher for Utah.

One week after losing to No. 2 Oregon and No. 3 Oregon State, Utah returns to action when it hosts No. 8 UCLA on Friday night in the Utes' Pac-12 home opener. They then return to action two days later when they face USC on Sunday.

It wasn't the Pac-12 opening head coach Lynne Roberts was hoping for when the Utes traveled west to face the Oregon schools, arguably the hardest duo to face anywhere in the country.

Utah (7-7, 0-3 Pac-12) fell 77-48 to the Beavers last Friday, before being dismantled by the Ducks 88-51 on Sunday.

Freshman Lola Pendande continues to shine for the Utes, leading the team in points (12.6), rebounds (6.0) and blocks (19) on the season. Fellow freshman Bryanna Maxwell is the only other Ute to be averaging double-figures, averaging 11.6 points per game while knocking down 41.3-percent from beyond the arc.

Overall, its the underclassmen who are leading the way as Pendande, Maxwell and sophomore Niyah Becker have combined for 716 of the Utes' 972 points on the season — a massive 74-percent from just three players.

This weekend, the Utes get No. 8 UCLA at the Huntsman Center — with tipoff set for 7 p.m. MST. They then return to action on Sunday when they host USC at 12 p.m. MST.

WIZARD NIGHT

Fans who attend Friday night's game will be transported to the wonderful world of Harry Potter as its "Wizard Night" in the Jon M. Huntsman Center. The first 500 fans through the doors will receive a "Utah House Tie" — while the first 100 fans to enter will be on the receiving end of Harry Potter glasses.

The first 100 students to arrive at the game will also get a free Utah Butterbeer (root beer float) to be enjoyed during the game.

Sunday's game will be "Ute Proud Sunday" as those in attendance will have the opportunity to receive a Ute Proud t-shirt.