Projecting Utah basketball's starting lineup for 2026-27 season

The identity of the 2026-27 Utah men's basketball team has come into greater focus over the past few weeks as Alex Jensen and his staff have retooled the roster through the transfer portal and international recruiting trails.

The Runnin' Utes likely aren't done making moves yet, though for now, they're set to welcome 12 newcomers to their ranks while bringing back two returners from last season's 10-22 squad. That leaves one roster spot open for potentially one last portal acquisition before Utah puts a bow on its offseason and moves ahead with preparations for next season.

Until then, let's take a look at the Utes' potential depth chart at each position.

Point Guard

1. TJ Burch (Starter)

2025-26 stats at Wright State: 12.4 ppg, 3.6 apg, 2.6 spg and 2.4 rpg in 34 games; shot 45.7% from the field, 34.7% from 3 and 73.3% from the free-throw line

12.4 ppg, 3.6 apg, 2.6 spg and 2.4 rpg in 34 games; shot 45.7% from the field, 34.7% from 3 and 73.3% from the free-throw line Analysis: We're predicting Burch gets the starting nod at point guard due to his Division I experience (55 games, 23 starts) and his defensive prowess — the latter of which Utah sorely lacked in its backcourt this past season.

2. Noam Yaacov

2025-26 stats with Filou Oostende (Belgium): 18 ppg, 5.8 apg, 4 rpg in 28 games; shooting 49.5% from the field, 40.2% from 3 and 78% from the free-throw line

18 ppg, 5.8 apg, 4 rpg in 28 games; shooting 49.5% from the field, 40.2% from 3 and 78% from the free-throw line Analysis: Yaacov could claim the starting point guard before conference play begins; his decision-making and scoring touch make him Utah's most NBA-ready guard. Either way, his playmaking is a welcomed addition given Utah averaged just 13.7 assists per game (No. 192 in the country) last season.

3. Styles Clemmons

2025-26 stats with Overtime Elite: 5.8 ppg, 3.2 rpg and 3.1 apg in 16 games; shot 32.4% from the field, 26.7% from the 3 and 78.9% from the free-throw line

5.8 ppg, 3.2 rpg and 3.1 apg in 16 games; shot 32.4% from the field, 26.7% from the 3 and 78.9% from the free-throw line Analysis: Clemmons is a superb athlete who's ranked by 247Sports as a three-star prospect and the No. 27 point guard recruit in the 2026 class. He spent the past two seasons in the Overtime Elite league.

Shooting Guard

1. Taison Chatman (Starter)

2025-26 stats at Ohio State : 4.3 ppg, 1.2 rpg, 0.8 apg in 28 games; shot 46% from the field, 47.1% from 3 and 85% from the free-throw line

: 4.3 ppg, 1.2 rpg, 0.8 apg in 28 games; shot 46% from the field, 47.1% from 3 and 85% from the free-throw line Analysis: Chatman is a former four-star recruit who's dealt with injuries throughout his collegiate career. Given the right opportunities, he could thrive in an off-ball role as a score-first guard who spreads the floor and hunts for his shot.

2. Lucas Langarita

2025-26 stats: 2.6 ppg, 1.2 rpg, 0.6 apg in five games; shot 45.5% from the field and 42.9% from 3

2.6 ppg, 1.2 rpg, 0.6 apg in five games; shot 45.5% from the field and 42.9% from 3 Analysis: The 21-year-old Langarita still has room to grow in the playmaking department, though with more repetitions and experience at the Division I level, he could turn into a solid contributor for the Utes.

3. David Katoa

Recruiting: Three-star and No. 43 shooting guard in 2024 class from Utah's Layton High School (served two-year mission trip after graduating)

Three-star and No. 43 shooting guard in 2024 class from Utah's Layton High School (served two-year mission trip after graduating) Analysis: Katoa arrives to Utah two years removed from his senior year at Layton High School, where he averaged 17.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.7 blocks and 1.5 steals as a senior. His time to shine at the college level could come in due time, though it might not be as a freshman.

4. Simeon Suguturaga

Recruiting: Unranked 2026 recruit from Utah's Orem High School

Unranked 2026 recruit from Utah's Orem High School Analysis: The 6-foot-4 Suguturaga could turn into a nice player down the line, but given the experienced players ahead of him on the depth chart, there's a good chance he doesn't see the floor right away.

Small Forward

1. Jackson Holcombe (Starter)

2025-26 stats at Utah Valley: 16 ppg, 7 rpg, 3.6 apg in 34 games; shot 53% from the field, 16.2% from 3 and 68.2% from the free-throw line

16 ppg, 7 rpg, 3.6 apg in 34 games; shot 53% from the field, 16.2% from 3 and 68.2% from the free-throw line Analysis: Holcombe's length, dribble penetration and defensive intensity are big additions to Utah's perimeter depth. He doesn't exactly spread the floor, but he does provide some playmaking and has a few 3-point shooters surrounding him in the Utes' backcourt.

2. Alec Anigbata

2025-26 stats with OrangeAcademy (Germany): 5.6 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 0.6 apg in 25 games; shot 45.7% from the field, 40% from 3 and 66.7% from the free-throw line

5.6 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 0.6 apg in 25 games; shot 45.7% from the field, 40% from 3 and 66.7% from the free-throw line Analysis: Anigbata is a skilled scorer who can create his own opportunities by moving without the ball and creating space off the dribble in the midrange areas. His height at 6-foot-8 also gives the Utes more length.

3. Jaxon Johnson

Recruiting: Four-star and No. 22 power forward in 2024 class from Utah's Alta High School (served two-year mission trip after graduating)

Four-star and No. 22 power forward in 2024 class from Utah's Alta High School (served two-year mission trip after graduating) Analysis: Johnson was listed as a power forward in his recruiting profile, though his ability to knock down shots from behind the arc and play on the perimeter make him a candidate to play more of a wing position with the Utes. However, his playing time could be limited as a freshman with Holcombe and Anigbata ahead of him on the depth chart.

Power Forward

1. Babacar Faye (Starter)

2024-25 stats at Western Kentucky (missed 2025-26 due to injury): 15.2 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 1.1 spg in 10 games; shot 53.7% from the field, 38.5% from 3 and 80.4% from the free-throw line

15.2 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 1.1 spg in 10 games; shot 53.7% from the field, 38.5% from 3 and 80.4% from the free-throw line Analysis: Faye's presence was sorely missed this past season. Assuming he's fully healthy, his length should help the Utes on both ends of the floor in 2026-27.

2. Zati Loubaki

2025-26 stats at Trinity Valley Community College: 11.4 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 1.4 apg in 33 games; shot 52% from the field, 42.5% from 3 and 77% from the free-throw line

11.4 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 1.4 apg in 33 games; shot 52% from the field, 42.5% from 3 and 77% from the free-throw line Analysis: Loubaki's athleticism at 6-foot-9 gives the Utes some lineup flexibility, if they chose to slot him at the "3" instead of the "4" behind Faye. That 42.5% 3-point clip is a bit deceiving though, considering he attempted 0.8 3s per game last season.

Center

1. Fynn Schott (Starter)

2025-26 stats with Hestia Menorca (Spain): 2.3 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 0.7 apg in 25 games; shot 59% from the field and 37.9% at the free-throw line

2.3 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 0.7 apg in 25 games; shot 59% from the field and 37.9% at the free-throw line Analysis: The Utes didn't have much of a low post scorer last season and had to rely on their guards to do the heavy lifting on offense. Schott, a 6-foot-10 forward from Austria, should give Utah a scoring option on the low block.

2. Malek Gomma

2025-26 stats at Weber State: 8 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 1.4 apg in 32 games; shot 53.6% from the field, 40% from 3 and 47% from the free-throw line

8 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 1.4 apg in 32 games; shot 53.6% from the field, 40% from 3 and 47% from the free-throw line Analysis: Gomma's a bruiser in the paint, even if his height at 6-foot-8 doesn't scream "true center" build.