Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballOther SportsSI.com
Search

Runnin' Utes Officially Heading To Florida For 'Sunshine Slam'

Announced on Tuesday, new head coach Craig Smith and the Runnin' Utes will be traveling to Florida the weekend prior to Thanksgiving to compete in the 'Sunshine Slam' — a two-day, multi-team event featuring Rhode Island, Tulsa and Boston College
Author:
Publish date:

It's official — the Runnin' Utes will be spending the weekend prior to Thanksgiving in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Announced on Tuesday, Utah will be one of eight teams set to take part in the 'Sunshine Slam' — a multi-team event set to play on November 20 and 21. 

The Utes will play Boston College in the first semifinal on Friday, Nov. 20 before facing the winner/loser of Tulsa-Rhode Island on Saturday, Nov. 21. As per the agreement, Utah will face Bethune-Cookman in the opener at the Jon M. Huntsman Center on Monday, Nov. 15 before departing for Florida.

Game times and broadcast information has to be released and will be done at a later time.

Utah is 5-2 against Tulsa, 2-2 against Rhode Island and 2-1 against Boston College. While none of the three opponents finished with .500 record or better last season, Tulsa and Rhode Island have been power conference slayers for years and are looked at as two programs who could take big steps forward this upcoming season.

It will be a great test for the Utes heading into the Thanksgiving break and the final half of their nonconference schedule.

Smith is inheriting a Utah team that has been decimates by outgoing players, leaving the cupboard extremely bare.

Former starters Timmy Allen, Pelle Larsson, Mikael Jantunen and Rylan Jones have all elected to transfer out of the program, as well as key contributor off the bench in Ian Martinez. The only returning players who played significant minutes last season were starting center Branden Carlson and reserve big man Riley Battin.

Smith has been very busy hitting the transfer portal, restocking Utah's cupboards with six Division I players. Highlighting the group is the return of Both Gach (Minnesota) David Jenkins Jr. (UNLV) and Rollie Worster (Utah State) — all of whom could very fill out Craig's starting guards group.

Feb 29, 2020; Berkeley, California, USA; Utah Utes guard Both Gach (11) during the second half against the California Golden Bears at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Cody Glenn-USA TODAY Sports

Be sure to like us on social media for future coverage: Twitter — @UtahUtes_SI and Ryan Kostecka at @Ryan_Kostecka

Feb 13, 2021; Stanford, California, USA; Utah Utes forward Riley Battin (21) makes a three point basket over Stanford Cardinal forward Oscar da Silva (13) during the second half at Maples Pavilion.
Basketball

Runnin' Utes Officially Heading To Florida For 'Sunshine Slam'

Nov 21, 2020; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes linebacker Nephi Sewell (29) holds the ball up as he runs into the end zone after picking up a USC Trojans fumble during the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium.
Football

Utah Comes In At No. 15 In Phil Steele's Preseason Rankings

Jan 16, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) throws the ball against the Buffalo Bills during the second half of an AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Bills Stadium. The Buffalo Bills won 17-3.
Football

Former Utah QB Tyler Huntley Could Emerge As Baltimore's Top Backup

Johnson 1
Football

Utah QB Commit Nate Johnson Struggles At Elite 11 Finals

Senior Orlando Umana returns as a starter at center to anchor the offensive line for the 2020 college football season.
Football

Former All-Pac-12 Center Orlando Umana Entering NCAA Transfer Portal

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Allen Lazard (13) catches a pass in front of the Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson (33) on Sunday, November 29, 2020, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis
Football

Finally Healthy, Chicago Bears Cornerback Jaylon Johnson Ready For 2021

E3Uo4wdVEAcSZul
Football

Utah Football Commit Nate Johnson Ready For Elite 11 Finals

salute_1_of_1__71
Other Sports

Past Meets Future As Trio Of Red Rocks Heading To Tokyo Seeking Olympic Glory