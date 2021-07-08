Runnin' Utes Officially Heading To Florida For 'Sunshine Slam'

Announced on Tuesday, new head coach Craig Smith and the Runnin' Utes will be traveling to Florida the weekend prior to Thanksgiving to compete in the 'Sunshine Slam' — a two-day, multi-team event featuring Rhode Island, Tulsa and Boston College

It's official — the Runnin' Utes will be spending the weekend prior to Thanksgiving in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Announced on Tuesday, Utah will be one of eight teams set to take part in the 'Sunshine Slam' — a multi-team event set to play on November 20 and 21.

The Utes will play Boston College in the first semifinal on Friday, Nov. 20 before facing the winner/loser of Tulsa-Rhode Island on Saturday, Nov. 21. As per the agreement, Utah will face Bethune-Cookman in the opener at the Jon M. Huntsman Center on Monday, Nov. 15 before departing for Florida.

Game times and broadcast information has to be released and will be done at a later time.

Utah is 5-2 against Tulsa, 2-2 against Rhode Island and 2-1 against Boston College. While none of the three opponents finished with .500 record or better last season, Tulsa and Rhode Island have been power conference slayers for years and are looked at as two programs who could take big steps forward this upcoming season.

It will be a great test for the Utes heading into the Thanksgiving break and the final half of their nonconference schedule.

Smith is inheriting a Utah team that has been decimates by outgoing players, leaving the cupboard extremely bare.

Former starters Timmy Allen, Pelle Larsson, Mikael Jantunen and Rylan Jones have all elected to transfer out of the program, as well as key contributor off the bench in Ian Martinez. The only returning players who played significant minutes last season were starting center Branden Carlson and reserve big man Riley Battin.

Smith has been very busy hitting the transfer portal, restocking Utah's cupboards with six Division I players. Highlighting the group is the return of Both Gach (Minnesota) David Jenkins Jr. (UNLV) and Rollie Worster (Utah State) — all of whom could very fill out Craig's starting guards group.

