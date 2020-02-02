AllUtes
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Utah Athletics department receives $6 million donation for women's sports

Ryan Kostecka

Christmas came early for the women athletes at the University of Utah

It was announced on Thursday that two of Utah's biggest supporters of women's athletics, Leo and Harriet Hopf, will be gifting the women on Utah $6 million in support of both the women’s NCAA-sanctioned and club sports teams at the school.

Of the money being donated, 80% ($4.8 million) will be directly to helping the women's basketball and volleyball programs. The remaining 20% will go to supporting women's club sports at the school.

"We are incredibly grateful for the passionate support Harriet and Leo provide to Utah Athletics, and our women’s sports programs in particular," said Mark Harlan, Utah's athletic director, in a statement. "The impact their support has made on our student-athletes is profound. The enormity of their planned gift will ensure future generations of students in our women’s sports programs the most enriching experience possible and continue to elevate Utah Athletics."

Leo Hopf is a well-respected business innovator while Harriet Hopf is connected through the university in a multitude of ways — primarily being a professor in the Department of Anesthesiology and adjunct professor in the Department of Biomedical Engineering.

The Hopf's were honored during halftime of the women's basketball game against Oregon State on Saturday. While the Utes went into the break tied at 32 with the 10th ranked team in the country, they eventually fell 77-65.

”Harriet and Leo are incredible ambassadors for Utah Women’s Athletics,” women’s basketball coach Lynne Roberts said in a statement. “They have been faithful and passionate supporters of our program — from cheering loudly on the sidelines, to sending encouraging notes to coaches, to taking professional photographs of the action during games. They epitomize what it means to genuinely and sincerely support. This incredibly generous gift to our women’s athletic programs at the University of Utah just continues to shine a bright light on what amazing people the Hopfs truly are. We are beyond grateful.”

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Video: What Utah WBB would tell their 10-year-old selves

To celebrate National Women's Day, Utah WBB members posted a video of what they would tell their 10-year-old selves

Ryan Kostecka

Utah WR charged with rape and kidnapping

Redshirt freshman Terrell Perriman has been charged with rape and kidnapping of an underage female — he's been booked into Salt Lake County Jail with bail set at $750,000

Ryan Kostecka

Utah's valiant effort comes up short against Oregon State

The Utes, who were tied at the half, eventually fall to No. 10 Oregon State at home on Saturday

Ryan Kostecka

Utah comes up short in heart-breaking fashion

Despite leading USC for nearly 40 minutes, late-game issues cost the Utes in the end

Ryan Kostecka

Video: On Saturday, Utah WBB is celebrating National Girls & Women in Sports Day

Following the passing of Kobe Bryant and his support of women's basketball, see what the Utah women's basketball team has about the impact of sports on their lives

Ryan Kostecka

Utah adds DL recruit Keanu Tanuvasa to its 2020 class

Nu Tanuvasa, a 3-star recruit by 247sports, has committed to the University of Utah; will serve two-year LDS mission first

Ryan Kostecka

Video: Rylan Jones highlights in victories over Washington and Washington State

Utah freshman point guard Rylan Jones was named the Pac-12 and National freshman of the week after averaging 18.5 points, six assists, five rebounds and 2.5 steals this past week

Ryan Kostecka

Utah looks to keep winning streak alive down in Southern California

The Utes will face second place USC on Thursday night before a showdown with struggling UCLA on Sunday afternoon

Ryan Kostecka

Jones named National Freshman of the Week

One day after being honored as the Pac-12 freshman of the week, Utah's Rylan Jones was named the national freshman of the week

Ryan Kostecka

Video: Watch Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak's weekly presser

After taking down Washington and Washington State this past weekend, Utah head coach Larry Krystkowiak turns his attention USC and UCLA

Ryan Kostecka