Utah Athletics department receives $6 million donation for women's sports

Christmas came early for the women athletes at the University of Utah

It was announced on Thursday that two of Utah's biggest supporters of women's athletics, Leo and Harriet Hopf, will be gifting the women on Utah $6 million in support of both the women’s NCAA-sanctioned and club sports teams at the school.

Of the money being donated, 80% ($4.8 million) will be directly to helping the women's basketball and volleyball programs. The remaining 20% will go to supporting women's club sports at the school.

"We are incredibly grateful for the passionate support Harriet and Leo provide to Utah Athletics, and our women’s sports programs in particular," said Mark Harlan, Utah's athletic director, in a statement. "The impact their support has made on our student-athletes is profound. The enormity of their planned gift will ensure future generations of students in our women’s sports programs the most enriching experience possible and continue to elevate Utah Athletics."

Leo Hopf is a well-respected business innovator while Harriet Hopf is connected through the university in a multitude of ways — primarily being a professor in the Department of Anesthesiology and adjunct professor in the Department of Biomedical Engineering.

The Hopf's were honored during halftime of the women's basketball game against Oregon State on Saturday. While the Utes went into the break tied at 32 with the 10th ranked team in the country, they eventually fell 77-65.

”Harriet and Leo are incredible ambassadors for Utah Women’s Athletics,” women’s basketball coach Lynne Roberts said in a statement. “They have been faithful and passionate supporters of our program — from cheering loudly on the sidelines, to sending encouraging notes to coaches, to taking professional photographs of the action during games. They epitomize what it means to genuinely and sincerely support. This incredibly generous gift to our women’s athletic programs at the University of Utah just continues to shine a bright light on what amazing people the Hopfs truly are. We are beyond grateful.”