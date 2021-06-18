Utah Basketball Heading To Daytona Beach for 'Sunshine Slam'

After announcing two nonconference games earlier this week, Utah has been busy filling the rest of its nonconfeence schedule — this time announcing that it will be playing in the 'Sunshine Slam' in Daytona Beach

It appears that Craig Smith is not going to take the easy way out in his first season at the helm.

After announcing two nonconference games earlier this week, including a road trip to face Missouri before Christmas, Utah will be taking part in a challenging MTE (multi-team event).

The Utes will be traveling to Daytona Beach, Florida to take part in the Sunshine Slam on November 20-21. Another part of the MTW will include a home game at the Huntsman Center with opponent, date and time all TBD.

Joining Utah in Daytona Beach will be Boston College, Rhode Island and Tulsa.

While none of the three opponents finished with .500 record or better last season, Tulsa and Rhode Island have been power conference slayers for years and are looked at as two programs who could take big steps forward this upcoming season.

Jan 9, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes center Branden Carlson (35) dunks the ball in the second half against the Oregon Ducks at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

It will be a great test for the Utes heading into the Thanksgiving break and the final half of their nonconference schedule.

Smith is inheriting a Utah team that has been decimates by outgoing players, leaving the cupboard extremely bare.

Former starters Timmy Allen, Pelle Larsson, Mikael Jantunen and Rylan Jones have all elected to transfer out of the program, as well as key contributor off the bench in Ian Martinez. The only returning players who played significant minutes last season were starting center Branden Carlson and reserve big man Riley Battin.

Smith has been very busy hitting the transfer portal, restocking Utah's cupboards with six Division I players. Highlighting the group is the return of Both Gach (Minnesota) David Jenkins Jr. (UNLV) and Rollie Worster (Utah State) — all of whom could very fill out Craig's starting guards group.

February 6, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Utah Utes forward Both Gach (11) shoots against the Southern California Trojans during the first half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

