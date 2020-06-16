Utah grants Caleb Lohner full release from his national letter of intent

After a week and a half of rumors and speculation, Caleb Lohner is no longer a Utah Ute. The University of Utah has granted Lohner, an incoming freshman forward, a full release from his National Letter of Intent, the school announced Monday afternoon.

This move ends what was 10 days of drama as UteZone was the first to report that Lohner was wanting out of Utah and requesting his release. Rumors then spread that Utah head coach Larry Krystkowiak was against letting Lohner out of his release, thus keeping him with the program for at least the upcoming season.

In the end though, Lohner won out as Krystkowiak and athletic director Mark Harlan agreed to grant him his full release.

Krystkowiak then issued a statement, saying...

"We are obviously very disappointed in Caleb’s recent decision requesting a release from his NLI. However, we will honor his wishes and turn our focus towards the motivated, talented and connected players and coaches that are committed to our program. We look forward to getting back on the court together this fall and return to prominence within the Pac-12.”

Following the full release from his letter of intent, Lohner is now free to attend any Division I school of his choosing without restriction. While he was recruited by Michigan State, Stanford and San Diego State as well, it's been widely reported (yet unconfirmed) that Lohner will be actually be heading 40 minutes south of Utah's campus to suit up for BYU.

Lohner has ties to BYU's program as his father Matt played for the Cougars during the 1991-92 season and again for two more seasons from 1994-96.

It's a tough break for Utah as not only is Lohner a four-star recruit, he was expected to contribute immediately to a young Utah team that is poised to climb the Pac-12 standings following the return of four starters. Lohner, along with four-star prospects Ian Martinez and Pelle Larsson were all expected to give the Utes the leg up they needed this season for a run at a conference championship.

Bigger than losing his valuable skillset as a 6-foot-9 power forward with guard-like capabilities, losing Lohner to in-state rival BYU just hurts the Utes' opportunities when it comes to in-state recruiting.

BYU now takes three of the top seven in-state prospects with Lohner's Wasatch Academy teammate Richie Saunders also suiting up for the Cougars next season. That leaves Utah with Mason Falslev, a three-star guard and the No. 6 prospect in the state, as the only Ute from this recruiting cycle.

Lohner leaving the program came as surprise to most of the players, including returning starting point guard Rylan Jones and reserve wing Jaxon Brenchley, according to the Deseret News.

“Caleb’s not coming now, but we’ve got to stick with the group we’ve got and I think we’ll be great,” Jones told the Deseret News.

Brenchley then added, “I was really surprised by Caleb’s decision, but it is what it is and we’ll move on with what we’ve got. I think what we have is great, though. I’m excited.”