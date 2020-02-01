AllUtes
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Utah comes up short in heart-breaking fashion

Ryan Kostecka

Prior to tipoff on Thursday night against USC, the Utes' struggles on the road in the Pac-12 are well documented. Being 0-3 and and losing by an average of 25 points per game, Utah was looking to reverse fortune against the Trojans. 

For about 30 minutes, it looked as if the Utes were going to turn around their fortunes. But, the Trojans turned up the defensive pressure and the Utah gave up its double digit leading, falling 56-52 in the end. 

"We didn't make enough shots (going) 18 of 55 from the field," Utah head coach Larry Krystkowiak said. "I was super proud of our guys defensively and we outrebounded them, there was just a little meat left on the bone, I thought."

Screen Shot 2020-01-31 at 5.06.24 PM

The game came down to the final few possessions, with each team trading stops and buckets.

Utah had the chance to take a two-point lead when Brendan Carlson was fouled with under a minute left. However he missed both free throws and USC's Onyeka Okungwu scored on the other end, giving USC a two-point lead with 15 seconds left.

“What's going through my head is, you know, make them and I've got to do this to help my team,” said Carlson, who had 11 points on 5-for-8 shooting. “It's really frustrating for myself to know that I didn't make them and I didn't step up and knock down the three throws, especially two in a row. I can't do that again.”

After taking a timeout, Krystkowiak called for a play in which Utah's Timmy Allen would draw the switch on to the freshman Okungwu and try to take him off the dribble. Unfortunately, Allen was stoned by Okungwu and never got a shot off, resulting in a jump ball and Trojans possession. 

“That’s what we called, a mid pick-and-roll to try to get downhill ... but it didn’t go as planned,” Krystkowiak said regarding that final possession. 

Okungwu went 2-for-2 from the line after being fouled following the inbounds pass to end the game.

“I don’t think we were struggling to find offense. I’d prefer to say we had great looks and they didn’t go in,” the Ute coach said. “At the end of the day when you’re playing a game in the 50s, you’ve got to knock a few more of them down.”

Screen Shot 2020-01-31 at 5.06.53 PM

Utah played well in the first half, controlling the tempo of the game and playing strong on defense, forcing the Trojans into multiple turnovers — Utah led 29-23 at the end of the first half thanks to three-pointers by Jaxson Brenchley and Riley Battin.

The Utes stretched its lead to 40-31 following an Allen layup, but that's when USC began to turn up the defensive pressure and slowly pick away at the lead — setting the stage for the drama in the final minute.

“It’s disappointing that we lost, but we played our hardest and focused on defense,” said Carlson. “We just didn’t make as many shots as we’d like.”

Utah will now try to get back on track when it faces UCLA on Sunday afternoon. Tipoff is set for 1cp.m.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Video: On Saturday, Utah WBB is celebrating National Girls & Women in Sports Day

Following the passing of Kobe Bryant and his support of women's basketball, see what the Utah women's basketball team has about the impact of sports on their lives

Ryan Kostecka

Utah adds DL recruit Keanu Tanuvasa to its 2020 class

Nu Tanuvasa, a 3-star recruit by 247sports, has committed to the University of Utah; will serve two-year LDS mission first

Ryan Kostecka

Video: Rylan Jones highlights in victories over Washington and Washington State

Utah freshman point guard Rylan Jones was named the Pac-12 and National freshman of the week after averaging 18.5 points, six assists, five rebounds and 2.5 steals this past week

Ryan Kostecka

Utah looks to keep winning streak alive down in Southern California

The Utes will face second place USC on Thursday night before a showdown with struggling UCLA on Sunday afternoon

Ryan Kostecka

Jones named National Freshman of the Week

One day after being honored as the Pac-12 freshman of the week, Utah's Rylan Jones was named the national freshman of the week

Ryan Kostecka

Video: Watch Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak's weekly presser

After taking down Washington and Washington State this past weekend, Utah head coach Larry Krystkowiak turns his attention USC and UCLA

Ryan Kostecka

Utes pickup QB commit for 2020 class

Lakeridge High School (Oregon) quarterback Cooper Justice commits to the Utes, giving Utah its quarterback of the 2020 recruiting class

Ryan Kostecka

Video: Utah MBB Highlights vs. Washington State

Watch highlights of Utah's 76-64 victory over Washington State; Rylan Jones led the way with 24 points while Mikael Jantunen added 16

Ryan Kostecka

Rylan Jones named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week

After a big week in which Jones led Utah to victories over Washington and Washington State, the freshman played far beyond his years

Ryan Kostecka

Utah WBB's winning streak comes to an end at the hands of No. 6 Stanford

After reeling off three consecutive Pac-12 wins, a cold-shooting night dooms the Utes as they come up short on the road against the Cardinal

Ryan Kostecka