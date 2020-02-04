Utah goes cold in 73-57 loss to UCLA

Before Utah tipped off with UCLA on Sunday afternoon, the Utes had two full days to overcome the heart-breaking loss to USC on Thursday night.

It wasn't enough as Utah fell 73-57 to UCLA, suffering its second consecutive loss after after sweeping the Washington schools last weekend.

“We didn’t make enough plays at Arizona State, we didn’t make enough plays at USC, but we’re in those ballgames,” Utes coach Larry Krystkowiak said. “Tonight, it’s a fine line, too. It’s a four-point game and you’ve got to have a group that has some onions, that’s going to step up and get some stops and score."

Looking for a fresh start, Utah came out battled UCLA from the opening tip, trailing by three through the first five minutes. But that's when the Bruins pulled away as the Utes, who are prone to cold-shooting nights, went ice cold from the field.

A 10-2 run by UCLA made it 26-15 late in the first half, as each team traded buckets the rest of the way.

However, Utah didn't go away without a fight.

A three-pointer by Alonso Plummer with 9:12 left in the game capped a quick 5-0 run, making the score 50-46 and putting the Utes right back in the think of it. But they went cold again, as the Bruins went on a 17-2 run over the next six minutes before a Timmy Allen three-pointer ended it — a little too late though.

“I think we had opportunities in both games to get over the hump, cut the lead and tie it up, but it seemed like there was always a mental mistake that led to a big score,” said Allen. “It’s the details. There’s no small things, so we have to get back to work.”

The Utes finished 22-of-56 (39.3%) from the field and 9-for-25 (36%) from beyond the arc, another sub-40% from the field that ended in a loss. According to Krystkowiak, the amount of minutes played between Allen, Rylan Jones and Riley Battin might've caused the cold-shooting, as those three finished a combined 14-for-40 (35%) from the field.

“One thing about it is, we rode some guys pretty hard, some heavy minutes," Krystkowiak said. It’s like a heavyweight fight where you get into the later rounds. You better be pretty special if you’re going to step up and make plays.”

Utah will try to get back on track when it faces Stanford (16-5, 5-3 Pac-12) on Thursday night and Cal (10-11, 4-4 Pac-12) on Saturday. Both games are set to be broadcast on the Pac-12 Network, with the game against Stanford tipping off at 8 p.m.