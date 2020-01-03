UtesMaven
Utah opens Pac-12 play with convincing win over Oregon State

Ryan Kostecka

For having such a young team, entering Pac-12 play on Thursday night with a 9-3 record — including victories over No. 17 Kentucky and BYU — it's safe to say that the Utes' nonconference portion was a success.

But despite what had transcribed over the previous month and a half, how Utah would respond during the grueling schedule of Pac-12 play remained to be seen.

Well the Utes got their first answer as sophomore Timmy Allen's double-double of 25 points and 10 rebounds led Utah to an 81-69 victory over visiting Oregon State on Thursday night.

“It’s a marathon, and you don’t win a lot in the whole scheme of things in one game,” Utah head coach Larry Krystkowiak said. “I was pleased with our effort. That was the most important thing, and anytime you get a ‘W’ in this league, it’s going to be a challenge. ... And for us to get the ‘W’ feels great.”

Both Gach added 17 points and six rebounds while freshman Rylan Jones knocked four three-pointers from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points, five assists and three steals.

The game didn't start out well for the Utes, as they found themselves trailing 11-4 five minutes into the game — and 19-15 halfway through the opening period. But Gach and Jones three-pointer's, sandwiched around an Allen layup, ignited a 14-2 run to give the Utes a 29-21 lead with five minutes left in the half.

After two free throws by Oregon State's Tres Tinkle, team-high 19 points, cut Utah's lead to four, Gach hit a massive three-pointer off an assist by Allen — giving the Utes a 39-32 lead at the break.

Dec 18, 2019; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Utah Utes guard Both Gach (11) dribbles past Kentucky Wildcats guard Ashton Hagans (0) during the first half at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The second half was a back-and-forth affair, and with Utah leading 57-53 following a jumper by Oregon State's Kylor Kelly with 8:43 remaining, it was anyone's game. 

“He’s a load, and I don’t think we nullified him,” Krystkowiak said of Kelley. “I actually think we were quite intimidated to start the game. It took a minute to realize the extra pass around the rim was key, but I thought the key to the game was making up our mind to guard.”

How would these young and inexperienced Utes respond in a close game against Pac-12 competition? Apparently good as Utah responded with a 13-2 run over the next three minutes to put the game out of reach — cemented with a Gach dunk following a Jones pass.

As the leader, Allen closed out the game by knocking down 6-of-6 from the free throw line to ensure Utah's fourth consecutive conference-opening victory.

Utah will now try to start 2-0 in Pac-12 play — and secure its biggest win of the season — when it hosts No. 4 Oregon on Saturday. Tipoff is set for 3 p.m. from the Huntsman Center The Ducks are venturing to Salt Lake City after following to Colorado 74-65 on Thursday night.

