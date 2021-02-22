Utah WBB Can't Overcome Slow Start, Suffers Fifth Straight Loss

Despite three players finishing in double figures, led by Kemery Martin's 14 points, Utah couldn't overcome a 15-point halftime deficit and fell 68-55 to host Washington State on Sunday afternoon

As an underdog in the Pc-12 conference, the only way to win is to play a full 40 minutes. The means shooting at a high efficiency and playing tough defense for both the first and second halves.

When Utah took on Washington State on Sunday afternoon, the Utes shot the ball well and ground out defensive possessions against the Cougars. The only problem is that they did it for 20 minutes not the full 40.

Unfortunately Utah couldn't overcome a 15-point halftime deficit and fell 68-55 to host Washington State. It's the Utes fifth consecutive defeat, their most in a row this season.

"Not the outcome we ever want. Washington State is a really good team with the NCAA Tournament in their sights," Utah head coach Lynne Roberts said. "I thought we did a solid job of fighting back and competing the other three quarters though. We just need to continue to fix our starts."

It was a tale of two halves for the Utes as the first quarter was brutal, a recurring theme for the team this season.

"We had a lousy first quarter, which continues to be our Achilles heel," Roberts said postgame.

Utah found itself trailing 26-14 as it didn't attempt a single free throw while the Cougars went 6-for-6. The Utes shot 6-of-13 from the field and 2-of-3 from beyond the arc, while the Cougars were 8-of-15 from the field and 4-of-7 from three-point territory.

The Utes began to right the ship on the defensive side of the ball, holding the Cougars to 13 points. However their offense failed to get going as they shot 4-for-11 from the field and 1-for-4 from beyond the arc, leading to a 39-24 deficit at the break.

Kemery Martin, Utah Women's Basketball — Courtesy of Utah Athletics

The second half was a much more even affair for the Utes as they outscored the Cougars 31-29, including a 19-point fourth quarter. They were much more aggressive on the offensive end as they attempted 12 free throws, 10 more than they did in the opening 20 minutes.

But ultimately Utah was done in by its 18 turnovers, leading to 25 points for Washington State. Meanwhile the Utes forced 10 Cougars turnovers, scoring just 12 points off them.

Zuzanna Puc, Utah Women's Basketball — Courtesy of Utah Athletics

Kemery Martin led Utah with a solid all-around game, finishing with 14 points, six rebounds and three assists.

Peyton McFarland and Kelsey Rees also finished in double figures, with 13 and 10 points respectively, while adding six rebounds apiece.

The future remains bright as McFarland, Rees and Kennedy McQueen — all freshmen — played the majority of the fourth quarter minutes which was far and above Utah's best.

"Our three freshmen had 31 of our 55 points and we played the fourth quarter with those three and two sophomores, which is promising for the future," Roberts said.

Utah will now have the week off before hosting Colorado on Sunday, Feb. 28 for senior day. Tipoff is set for 12 p.m. as the Utes will honor seniors Ola Makurat and Zuzanna Puc.

