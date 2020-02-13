AllUtes
WBB: Maxwell named Pac-12 freshman of the week

Ryan Kostecka

Returning home this past weekend, Utah freshman Brynna Maxwell was bound to be full of emotions when her Utes played Washington and Washington State.

Originally from Gig Harbor, Maxwell knew she would have plenty of family and friend sin attendance and could't disappoint them.

She did not disappoint.

Averaging 19 points and 5.5 rebounds this past weekend in victories over the Huskies and Cougars, Maxwell was recently named the Pac-12's freshman of the week — her first such honor.

Against Washington on Friday night, Maxwell finished with 16 points and seven rebonds, coming up clutch in the end of the game to lead Utah to a 74-65 win. She followed that up with 22 points, four rebounds and two steals in the 78-66 victory over Washington State on Sunday.

Maxwell know leads the Utes in scoring at 15.7 points per game, setting the stage for a strong finish to the season and potential Pac-12 accolades. She leads the Pac-12 in three-pointers made (62) and three-point percentage (.446), while also ranking 28th and 10th overall, respectively, in the country. She also ranks first nationally among freshmen in three-point percentage and is third in three-pointers made.

The Utes return to action on Friday, Feb. 14 when they host Stanford. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. MST from Jon M. Huntsman Center.

