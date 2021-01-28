Utah WBB Prepping For Tough Homestand Against Oregon Schools

After a brutal stretch of games in which Utah faced three consecutive top-10 teams, the Utes got back on track with a resounding win against Arizona State last Sunday. They'll look to keep that mojo going when it hosts Oregon and Oregon State, starting Friday

Lynne Roberts knew the Pac-12 schedule was going to be brutal this season — as it is every season. But playing three consecutive top-10 teams in three different cities is as brutal a three-game stretch you'll find anywhere according to Utah's head coach.

So when Roberts and the Utes found themselves facing Arizona State this past Sunday, it was a slight relief knowing they weren't facing a top-10 team — just the most physical one in the Pac-12.

That didn't matter as Kemery Martin dropped a career-high 25 points and the Utes brought the physicality on defense in their 65-51 victory.

“She really had it going and that is just her game,” Roberts said. “I am figuring out the best ways to coach her and get her to play to her strengths. It is fun to watch her get going like that. It wasn’t just her offense today though. Her improvement over the course of the year on defense is astounding, and you don’t always see that on a box score. She guarded Taya Hanson most of the game and held her to five points, so she has also been phenomenal on defense.”

Entering the season, there was going to be a lot of pressure and a lot of focus on Brynna Maxwell — and for good reason.

She was a massive bright spot for the Utes last year as a freshman, showcasing the sort of shot-making capabilities that looked like a star in the making after averaging a team-high 13.1 points per game.

But playing in the best conference in basketball can get to you, and the Pac-12 defenses all changed their game plans when playing the Utes this season. Their primary focus was taking out Maxwell, making sure every time she touched that a defender would be all over her.

So Roberts knew with other defenses keying on Maxwell, she was going to need someone else to step up and help carry the offense in games Maxwell was well defended.

That's why Martin's improvement is such a big development. Her scoring prowess on the offensive side of the ball has been what the Utes have been waiting for all season, somebody to take the load off of Maxwell.

Martin is averaging 10.5 points per game on the season, but has really found her groove as of late. She's scored in double-figures in the past four games, averaging 16.3 points on 54.5% (24-of-44) shooting from the floor and 60% (9-for-15) from beyond the arc.

Brynna Maxwell, Utah Women's Basketball — Courtesy of Utah Athletics

The Utes will now turn their attention to No. 11 Oregon and Oregon State, widely considered the toughest two-game stretch in the conference. Utah faced the Ducks and Beavers in their second and third games of the season, falling to Oregon (85-43) before taking down Oregon State (85-79).

Utah will host Oregon on Friday at 3 p.m. at the Jon M. Huntsman Center before facing Oregon State on Sunday at 12 p.m.

After a rough stretch in which the Ducks lost back-to-back games, Oregon has reeled of victories in three of its past four games.

Now healthy, they look like the team many envisioned they would on the season. The return of Sedona Prince has solidified the interior presence for Oregon and allowed the guards more freedom on the perimeter.

The Ducks have 10 players who average AT LEAST 14 minutes per game, but are led in scoring by Nyara Sabally and her 11.9 points per game. Erin Boley and Te-Hina Paopao are tied for second at 11.1 points per game, combining to knock down 40% of their three-point shots.

Prince is still working herself into playing shape after missing a few weeks of competition, but averaged 15 points, 6.5 rebounds and three blocks this past weekend against Washington and Washington State.

Te-Hina Paopao, Oregon Women's Basketball — Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard

The good news for the Utes is that they feel as battle-tested as anyone and are finally finding their rhythm on both sides of the ball. While Martin and Maxwell are helping initiate the offense, it's the defense that's been most impressive according to Roberts.

"I thought two games in a row, our defense was fantastic," Roberts said. "Our players did a great job with very little prep time for Arizona State and they locked in. If we would have made free throws today, we would have scored over 70 against ASU on their home court and that is very hard to do. We shot the ball well today. The fourth quarter got interesting, but we are still learning and still a work in progress. We have just hung in there and keep battling."

Utah will now try to bring that same intensity this weekend against the Ducks and Beavers.

Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Twitter — @UtahUtes_SI and Ryan Kostecka at @Ryan_Kostecka