Utah WBB's winning streak comes to an end at the hands of No. 6 Stanford

All good things must come to an end.

After reeling off three consecutive Pac-12 wins, a cold-shooting night dooms the Utes as they come up short on the road against No. 6 Stanford, falling 82-49.

It was a tale of two halves as the Utes played Stanford tough in the opening 20 minutes, despite turning the ball over 12 times and trailing 31-22. The second half was completely the opposite as Utah turned it over just four times but got a real taste of what one of the best offenses in the country looks like, being outscored 51-27, including a 27-11 fourth quarter where Stanford just ran away with the game.

Kemery Martin came off the bench to score 13 points 5-of-8 shooting, including a 2-for-4 mark from three-point territory. It was her best performance of the season, as she scored all of her points in the second half, including nine in the fourth quarter with the game already decided.

Andrea Torres and Brynna Maxwell each chipped in 10 points.

Stanford really keyed in on Maxwell, who came into the game on a hot streak with back-to-back 20-point games. But the Cardinal made life difficult for her as she finished 3-of-10 form the field and 1-of-4 from beyond the arc.

Utah will return to action at the Jon M. Huntsman Center for a game on Thursday against No. 3 Oregon. The Ducks, who took the loss of Kobe Bryant extremely hard, have reeled off five straight wins, including a weekend sweep of No. 7 Oregon State last week. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m.