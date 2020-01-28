AllUtes
Top Stories
Basketball
Football

Utah WBB's winning streak comes to an end at the hands of No. 6 Stanford

Ryan Kostecka

All good things must come to an end. 

After reeling off three consecutive Pac-12 wins, a cold-shooting night dooms the Utes as they come up short on the road against No. 6 Stanford, falling 82-49.

It was a tale of two halves as the Utes played Stanford tough in the opening 20 minutes, despite turning the ball over 12 times and trailing 31-22. The second half was completely the opposite as Utah turned it over just four times but got a real taste of what one of the best offenses in the country looks like, being outscored 51-27, including a 27-11 fourth quarter where Stanford just ran away with the game.

Kemery Martin came off the bench to score 13 points 5-of-8 shooting, including a 2-for-4 mark from three-point territory. It was her best performance of the season, as she scored all of her points in the second half, including nine in the fourth quarter with the game already decided. 

Andrea Torres and Brynna Maxwell each chipped in 10 points. 

Stanford really keyed in on Maxwell, who came into the game on a hot streak with back-to-back 20-point games. But the Cardinal made life difficult for her as she finished 3-of-10 form the field and 1-of-4 from beyond the arc. 

Utah will return to action at the Jon M. Huntsman Center for a game on Thursday against No. 3 Oregon. The Ducks, who took the loss of Kobe Bryant extremely hard, have reeled off five straight wins, including a weekend sweep of No. 7 Oregon State last week. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Utah keeps winning streak alive against Washington State

Led by Rylan Jones' 24 points, the Utes took down Washington State 76-64 on Saturday night

Ryan Kostecka

Video: Utah WBB's Maxwell dominates against Cal on Friday

The freshman dropped a career-high 26 points on 9-of-14 shooting in leading the Utes to it's third straight Pac-12 win

Ryan Kostecka

WBB: Utah can't be stopped in victory over Cal

Utes stay hot following 71-62 victory over Cal in Berkeley on Friday afternoon; picks up third consecutive conference victory

Ryan Kostecka

Video: Highlights of Utah's 67-66 victory over Washington

Despite another cold-shooting night, the Utes came from behind to stun Washington on Thursday night

Ryan Kostecka

Utah comes from behind to stun Washington 67-66

Rylan Jones and Rylie Battin shine down the stretch to break the Utes' four-game conference losing streak on Thursday night

Ryan Kostecka

Video: Utah WBB's Bryanna Maxwell Highlights vs. Colorado

The freshman Maxwell dropped 24 points on 6-of-8 shooting from beyond the arc in the victory against Colorado — she leads the Pac-12 in made three's

Ryan Kostecka

Video: Utah WBB Dru Gylten's dishing out assists

Dru Gylten has helped lead the Utes to two consecutive wins, dishing out 20 assists to lead Utah's offense

Ryan Kostecka

Zack Moss to skip Senior Bowl

The former Ute announced that he will skip the upcoming Senior Bowl; however he will attend the NFL Combine in February

Ryan Kostecka

Utah head coach Larry Krystkowiak reprimanded by Pac-12

Utah head coach Larry Krystkowiak reprimanded by the Pac-12 following his ejection last Saturday against Arizona State

Ryan Kostecka

Utah Football releases 2020 schedule

Utes will play six games at home and six games on the road, including another non-challenging nonconference portion

Ryan Kostecka